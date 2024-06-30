A matter of taste | So much for trending

I am certainly not one for trends; they come and go too fast to be considered worthy of attention. A fleeting fancy is not my type of obsession, instead I usually focus on what stands to become a love affair for a lifetime. That said, I am still always curious to see what the other side of the rat race is busy chasing and my usual gander online and through many a bar has helped me surmise and come up with this list. So when I set myself about to finding out just what three drinks were trending most, it was quite an interesting jaunt down a whole new rabbit hole. I may be wrong but it’s what the winds have brought me so I am presenting it forth without any taint on the data, save for my take on what I think about it. For, if you can’t share such data on International World Social Media Day, when can you?

Espresso martini

If you were born in the 2000s (but are of legal drinking age, I add for legal compliance) and you think you knew this drink would be on the list, well, thank you – it just means that this research by a man way older than you was correct. This is one of the most ubiquitous of drinks going around. It’s coffee and vodka. My generation drank mostly black Russians but for imbibers come of age fresh, it’s not enough to use a coffee liqueur. Oh no, they need a resolute shot of espresso in there too. And so that gives us the Espresso Martini, the most trending cocktail of the moment…although, I softly add, given the absence of gin and Vermouth, it really isn’t a Martini now, is it?

Whisky sour

I have never thought that a drink has an appointed time of the day – champagne for breakfast and whisky for evenings – that’s how weak people drink. For the strong of heart and mind, they can drink anything anytime they desire. But for even those who may disagree with this stance of mine, they will still not shy away from ordering the second most trending drink of the moment, the whisky sour, even before the sun has started it downward trajectory of a journey through the sky. It’s frothy, and fruity, and doesn’t leave you with whisky-breath – so clearly, it’s meant for breakfasts and brunches. Sure, whatever floats your rickety shippety. Shake one egg white, a stiff pour of a good bourbon whiskey with one part sugar and lemon juice each in a shaker, first without ice, and then with lots of cube ice. Double strain it all into a glass. The trick in a good whisky sour is to use some orange bitters at the end as a garnish, right before you serve it, because that is what drowns out the eggy smell really.

Picante

I’ll never understand just how and why tequila became so famous and crucial on the Indian drinks scene. In many ways, it’s like sushi; I’ll never understand just how those minimalist stark slices of fish deftly placed on lumps of rice became the dear and beloved of the average upper middle class Indian. Well, it’s peculiar but it’s certainly trendy and the trendiest way to drink tequila right now is made into a picante. If there is a new bar opening in your neighbourhood and it doesn’t have picante on the menu, chances are real estate prices just dropped in that pin code. It’s like a margarita but it has chillies and cilantro (aka coriander in some versions) alongside the tequila, sugar and lime juice. Muddle the green bits before you pour the rest in and shake it all up vigorously over ice. Strain and serve and garnish as your imagination allows you to. A touch of juice to bring some colour isn’t entirely unwanted. The simplicity of this mix and it’s affable and recognisable set of flavours are what make this drink such a crowd favourite.

So, if you will be commemorating World Social Media Day with a drink, chances are you will be doing it with one of these. You’re welcome.