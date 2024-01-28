A matter of taste | Judging a bar

January 28, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 12:37 pm IST

They say all judgement is subjective. This would make the adjective, ‘best’, the most over-rated word in our quotidian lexicon. But it’s quite true, just gently drop a question about the “best” butter chicken restaurant (or “dosa” joint) at your next family reunion and chances are you would have sowed the seeds of an about-to-become-very-heated debate.

That is the power of words – they can completely convince us of thoughts and ideas. Without words, communication feels uncertain. And yet, we would struggle to define so many words that we use commonly. With everyone having a personal yardstick of measuring everything (combined with a strong sense of personal preferences) it only leads to more ambiguity.

Personally, if my years have endowed me with any wisdom, it is to refrain from using absolute adjectives. Superlatives are scary; I will think a hundred times before labelling something ‘best’ or ‘worst’ and still refrain. Unless the element being measured lies in the domain of mathematics (longest, shortest, biggest) I think it is smart to avoid the lure of defining anything with absolutes.

That said, we just had a new list of India’s 30 best bars being released. I also hasten to add that, like many out there, I do not agree with the rankings. No, I am not rooting for any one bar. If anything, I just see this compilation every year as a collective homework list where I skip the bars I already thought would make the cut (since I clearly go there often enough) and instead I make a straight beeline for the bars that I didn’t think were deserving, or worthy enough to be on such a coveted selection.

And then, this is how I judge a bar for myself.

Ambience: A bar should feel like the drink it sells the most. Beer bars have a certain vibe, one that is completely unlike a cocktail bar. If a cocktail bar looks like a beer pub, then I am not going to enjoy hanging around there for too long. The drinks may be superb but there’s only that many Negronis one can have accompanied by cranked up AC/DC music.

Cleanliness: A bar with a dirty toilet would never work for me. The least fanciful way of being jolted out of my heady lilt of a few drinks is from the stench of an unkempt bog. I don’t care how many collabs you did, if your restrooms don’t smell like a spa, I will not darken that doorstep again. If the toilets aren’t clean, then I can only imagine the horrors in the kitchen or the back bar areas, places where my food and drink come out of.

Service: This is a big one. I have been to many bars abroad which are considered the top ones and yet their service was colder than a brass toilet seat in December! Restaurants which get starred are even worse at this. It’s almost as if snoot levels are directly proportional to their rankings and places which defy this stereotype immediately win my heart. Good service means making one feel comfortable and welcome, not judged and unsure. And service should also be quick – the staff should be able to churn out an order before I wilt at the bar waiting for my drink.

Quality of drinks: This should have been the first point but I think that any bar considering itself worthy of being on a fancy list should have already gotten this right first and foremost. Without this raison d’etre, it would be futile to even consider a position at the starting line-up. So, I assume that any bar on the list can concoct good drinks ipso facto. That said, value for money is also an important part of the process – Nobody wants a drink that tastes like heaven but costs them their soul!

Consistency: How many bars and eateries start with much aplomb but then fall apart when the head chef or bartender leaves, or worse encore, is merely on a day off! I never judge a place on first visit – that’s naïve – but if they regale me on my tenth visit, then they have my respect, and my money!

A drink with friends is a fun experience. Whether it’s in a bright mall or hidden in a labyrinthine array of alleys, I’ll go anywhere as long as they satisfy the conditions I have listed above. So, if you find a bar that ticks all these boxes, will you end up with a best bar -worthy entry? Who’s to say? It’ll certainly make it to my list. But beyond that, feel free to draw up your own set of criteria and see how many bars that made it to the 30 Best would also make it to your list.

