A matter of taste | For resolutions’ sake

December 31, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

We all know why the idea of resolutions begins in January. It’s not so much about new beginnings as it is about absolutely decadent and hedonism-soaked endings. To the previous year, that is.

We all start the year starry-eyed, with hopes and aspirations, but by the second half of the year, most of those hopes and dreams have been dashed against the rocks of reality and tax deductions.

By December, all of us, only too realistically, realise the futility of still trying to get anywhere. This sense of helplessness is exacerbated by all our friends getting married and moving a step higher on the maturity chart. So, one decides to simply let go and free fall into the deepest throes of inebriation and gourmandise.

Surely, a few drinks and midnight burger binges can’t make the year any worse, right?

Well, come January and we are all like kids on their first day of school, full of new dreams. It’s as if we learnt nothing from the year(s) gone by. Alas, hope is such a recurring silent Sisyphean cycle of suffering.

Nevertheless, I am not here to show you the pointlessness of your ways, oh no, the schadenfreude of watching people fail is what I live for. And since many of you will swear to go off alcohol, I thought of providing help by listing some options that aren’t just aerated beverages or club soda.

If there is a slim chance you will abide by what you have just sworn to do, it is because the drinks are half as interesting as alcoholic beverages. These five are my go-to choices when I abstain. No, there are no virgin-anythings on this list: if you want a cocktail just go for the real McCoy and stop nursing puerile notions of non-alcoholic versions of classical cocktails.

Genmaicha: This is a very special Japanese green tea. It is made with brown rice, and the final consistency is thin, but the rich nutty flavours and full-bodied texture of the drink make it feel like a filling soup. It is best served hot and is the ideal anytime drink all through the winter months.

Mushroom tea: If you never got on the Cordyceps bandwagon, then, well, it is not too late. There are many versions of this drink available out there – all touting diverse benefits ranging from improved cognitive functions to energy boosts and even some anti-inflammatory properties. They are all Umami-bombs (that 5th taste) and are somewhat of an acquired taste so, be warned. They do not mix well with sugar or spices. Some ghee or butter can, however, give them a certain richness.

Kombucha: Kombucha, by definition, is fermented tea. You can get kombucha with some trace amounts of alcohol in it but for most parts, it is a sober drink. In fact, it is one of the few sober drinks that show complexity and texture and yet won’t get you high on sugar or caffeine. Try any brand – they keep getting hipper and zanier by the minute – and when you find one you like, stick with it.

Kefir: This is lassi but with a PhD. The textural and flavour range of a kefir is much wider as it’s lacto-fermented. Definitely sour and sometimes a bit fizzy too. I don’t care much for the probiotic advantages (my jury’s out on that for now) and I can’t drink more than half a glass of either so this isn’t the most ‘sessionable’ option for a drink here.

Tepache: I don’t believe that many will make it past the first two weeks without a drop, so here is an option that has the teensiest amount of alcohol. Tepache is made by fermenting pineapples for a short period, and it makes for a lovely sweet n’ sour fruity drink. The alcohol by volume (abv) maxes out at 2%, which is so little that you’d need a tanker-load to feel the buzz by which time, the acidity would have gotten you first.

Low abv Beer: In my world, 0% beer is an oddity – it doesn’t cut it for beer-drinkers, and I am yet to see a teetotaller (or a non-beer fan) order one, ever! So, it’s only logical to go after the next best thing, a beer with all the flavour but substantially lower abv than a regular pint. ‘Light’ beers are low calorie but not necessarily low alcohol, so read the label carefully before you go breaking your sobriety resolve.

So that’s it, folks. In the end, it’s always best to practise moderation and couple it with some consistent cardio to keep it all in check. That said, see you next time to discuss something.