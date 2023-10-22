October 22, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

I have recently returned from an event which celebrated the charm and exuberance of a very famous blended Scotch whisky – the Johnnie Walker Blue Label. As whiskies go, this is pretty much the holy grail. If someone pulls out a Blue Label for me, it’s either a sign that I am truly special or that they recently won the lottery. Today, I won’t be talking about the event or just how covetable their latest Elusive Umami limited series dram is (believe me, it is) but instead, let me dial it back a bit and talk about what makes a Scotch such a special drink in first place.

Circa 1855, a tiny yellow louse made its way over from the United States to the South of France. It immediately found a happy space in the vineyards of the region, gnawing away at root systems. With no natural predators and no knowledge of its existence amidst the flummoxed French farmers, the louse proliferated faster than a rumour, and was just as devastating.

Soon enough, vineyards across Western Europe stood decimated, crippled by this louse, with no cure in sight. The lack of wine soon hit the Cognac industry and that paucity rippled its way into the noble circles of English aristocracy. A shortage of Cognac was too much for the English royalty to even contemplate so they set about trying to find a suitable alternative. This is when someone brought up the ‘brutes with the funny accents up north’ and their autochthonous concoction – uisge beatha, or water of life in their local Gaelic tongue. Hard times call for hard measures, so the desperate English summoned the Scots and poured themselves a measure of their local hard stuff.

It must have been quite awful – Cognac was inherently fruitier than any single malt back then – but it had potential. The Scots were smart enough to sniff a canny opportunity lurking and quickly jumped on it. They got busy creating smoother blends using a mix of whiskies – different origin whiskies drawn from different casks of different ages – and then packaged them into exquisite glass bottles with fancy branding, just like Cognac used to.

The trend caught on and soon enough, armed with official royal charters, famous bottlers were circulating their ware in the noblest of social circles. Cognac was relegated as supplies dried up and soon enough, Scotch replaced it as the aperitif of choice. By the time, a cure would be found to combat that vine louse, aka Phylloxera, efficiently. But by then, the world had moved on.

Now, whether it was blended Scotch or single malt which became more popular, and which is better in today’s context, these are questions we shall answer another day. For now, the essence to carry forth is that a small American louse played a pivotal role in dethroning Cognac and paving the path for Scotch to take over the mantle.

