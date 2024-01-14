January 14, 2024 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

My dietician recently removed all trace of grain from my diet and put in rice for my carb intake. I am not sharing, I am mostly complaining, rice not only lacks nutrients compared to cereals but it also just doesn’t do much on the flavour scale. That said, (way) back in the day, rice was never meant for the commoner; they made do with millets and other cereals. So everything made with rice was reserved for the royal or the rich, which meant that there was little room for mass trials.

But, over time, as rice became available to all, people experimented and realised that some great drinks could be made with rice. Flashforward to today and across the populations of the world, rice is fairly popular as an ingredient for brews if not always distillates.

The thing is, unlike cereals, which need a lot more processing to be ready to yield forth a drink, rice is somewhat easier to work with. It ferments easily and can be distilled without too much trouble and in both cases the profile of the beverage it yields is fairly clean and crisp. Which is why from local chhaang and apong to Japanese sake and Korean makgeolli, from certain Japanese beer to different regional distillates like soju and shochu (and even some Baijiu), rice can have many heady avatars. Let’s look at them briefly.

Makgeolli: The Korean fermented rice drink is milky white in colour, sweet and sour in taste, and absolutely dangerously deceptive in that how one can barely taste the alcohol in it. It’s made with whole rice so it is thick and has quite a coating mouthfeel.

Sake: Sake can be similar to Makgeolli but it is made with polished rice, which means, the outer layers of each grain have been removed through abrasion. What this achieves is a clearer, gentler beverage. Good sake (anything classified as Junmai Daiginjo or Junmai Ginjo) has a low yield (due to the high level of polishing of the grains with as much as up to 60% being discarded) so it’s very subtle in flavour, extremely nuanced and refined in texture. But that is not quotidian sake, that is ‘special occasion’ or ‘rich people dining’ sake. The humbler styles – like honjozo – is what is most commonly drunk.

Shochu: Distil the above and you will end up with Shochu, that’s the quick version definition. Sure, Shochu can be made with various other ingredients but rice is generally quite popular. The resulting beverage is quite fiery, nothing like the ferments before it, and instead of a fruity profile, they exhibit pronounced earthy notes.

Soju: This is the Korean version of the Japanese Shochu but it is much older (pre-dating Shochu by almost 300 years) and was traditionally made with rice, today it is not uncommon to find other starch-based ingredients being used as the starter. Soju, (and Shochu) are traditionally drunk neat but mixologists around the world are finding new ways to serve it up in all sorts of exotic mixes and combinations.

Indian versions: At the time of submitting this piece, I still don’t know of any brands of Indian rice ferments. I do know that certain beers like Kingfisher Ultra use rice in their mix. Some time ago there was Yavira, a beer which incorporated Basmati rice. And most recently, Bira 91 has a rice strong lager on the market, simply called, Rise. But outside of using rice as an adjunct, I am yet to come across a pure rice ferment which is commercially bottled and sold. Apong and similar beverages by varying names remain micro-local specialities, made by tribes-folk for personal consumption. The same is true of our autochthonous distillates. I haven’t tasted enough or often enough to share a formed idea of what they should taste like. Suffice to say they feel fairly simple and even a bit raw, with definite need of technical intervention to fine tune the drinks both for aromas and palate presence. But they work only too well with the local delicacies so I guess there is still a case to be made for a certain sense of laissez-faire.