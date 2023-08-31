August 31, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

Wonder Foods & Farms

A lockdown cooking challenge involving dum biryani is what led to the creation of this brand. Founder Mayuree Rao, a PR-turned-marketing professional, explains how she decided to make 21 dishes that she had never made before in 21 days during the 2019 lockdown. “One evening, I attempted dum biryani and it was taking me a long time to get it ready. I gave up after about four hours and let ramen come to the rescue.”

The next morning, Mayuree felt she did not want her effort to go to waste, so she took the masala made the previous day and whipped up the dish in 30 minutes. “This was a eureka moment for me. Bottling up such spices had made cooking easy,” says the entrepreneur who went on to develop the first line of products at Wonder Foods & Farms.

The menu comprises pomodoro sauce, biryani sauce, garden pesto, peri peri sauce, Thai curry, and a range of artisanal butter, among others. The bestsellers, says Mayuree, are the toum, smoked chilli oil, and Goan curry.

Upwards of ₹399 at select stores in Mumbai

Mamacita

Founded in September 2020 by Namita Mehra and Armaan Mehra, a mother-son duo, this brand of sauces and dips draws from their travels and Namita’s family recipes. Armaan, who calls it a “one-woman show”, explains how it took him a few months of convincing, ideating, and pitching, before his mother, who preferred cooking for family and friends, agreed to get on board.

The menu features an assortment of artisanal dips, chutneys, and salad dressings that are made to order. The latter, he says, helps maintain quality control and small-batch production. The Holy Guacamole, made using Peruvian Hass avocados, he explains, has been the toughest product to crack. “This is due to the high price of avocados and customer reluctance to purchase a product they are not familiar with.” Having said that, it is now one of the brand’s highest-selling dips.

As for Armaan’s favourites, they include Genovese Basil Pesto, Caramelised Onion Hummus, Muhammara, and the Thai Peanut Dressing. “There’s an entire life experience that has gone into the creation of every dip — be it the soothing comfort of home in our hummus or the laid-back summer vibes in our pesto.”

Upwards of ₹350 @mamacita.est2020 on Instagram

Saucery

A decade ago, Anju Srivastava, Founder & CEO — Wingreens World, started working with underprivileged women to process fresh produce from a small patch of farmland in Taoru, Haryana. “We potted homegrown plants and herbs like basil, oregano, thyme and and took them to small kiosks in local malls in Gurgaon. Soon we took the herbs to local supermarkets, showing people how they could become dips, spreads, and sauces in just a few easy steps,” she says, of the brand that launched in 2015.

A successful venture, Anju used it to develop the brand’s first central kitchen. “In just a few months, women who had never studied or stepped out of their homes had learned the highest food safety standards, and were making hummus, basil pesto, and tzatziki.”

Explaining their lockdown initiatives, she explains how Wingreens World was launched as a “joint creative enterprise” between RAW Pressery and Wingreens Farms in early 2021. “We acquired Saucery, Monsoon Harvest, and Postcard Snacks mid-pandemic as well. In that time, we’ve also launched our 180gm sauce tubes in 22 flavours.”

Upwards of ₹200 on saucery.in

Moi Soi

Founded by investment banker-turned-entrepreneur Deb Shankar Mukherjee in 2021, Moi Soi (MOI means my or me or mine in French, and SOI is street in Thai) offers a range of ready oriental sauces and noodles.

Top sellers include hot garlic sauce, Sichuan chilli oil, and black pepper sauce. “All these products are not only used by our retail clients but also in star restaurants across the country,” says Deb, who runs Ceres Foods, known for their ready-to-cook gravies and sauces.

The team has been refining these products for over a decade. The most difficult taste to crack was actually the most basic ingredient in their sauces — the soya Sauce. “We realised Indian-produced soya sauces are not naturally brewed but are mostly made from concentrates and flavouring ingredients. We failed in making a naturally-brewed product in India so we now import the same from abroad,” he admits.

With India as a promising market, Deb says going forward, he plans to create “cuisine-specific baskets” that cater to each cuisine. “We are launching a range of Thai products shortly,” he concludes.

Sauces at ₹280 are available on leading e-commerce platforms and moisoi.in

Struggle Butt

Like most of us, Eshan Rastogi struggled with daily household chores during the initial lockdown days. But for him, the mundanity gave rise to Struggle Butt, his brand of gourmet sauces. “I remember struggling to carry our laundry basket up and down the stairs to our rooftop. After the 4th laundry load of the day, I was exhausted and the term Struggle Butt came to my head as someone who struggles for no reason,” says Eshan, who has worked in the F&B sector for nine years at Food Talk India, Olive Bar and Kitchen in New Delhi, among others.

Eshan says the idea to work with sauces and condiments stemmed from the dearth of quality products in the market. “I couldn’t find good quality kimchi, and even when I tried store-bought black bean sauce from different brands, I found them to be salty, and with preservatives. They would completely overpower the ingredients that you would try and hero in the dish,” says Eshan, whose current bestsellers include chilli oil, Korean kimchi, green chilli jam, black bean jam, and garlic oil. “I set out to make my own black bean sauce that is rich, earthy, and bursting with umami and complements the ingredients in the dish without overpowering it,” he adds.

He explains how the products go through “a lot of R&D” recipe trials, and farm-fresh ingredients. “We have a farm located in the village of Sarai, Gurgaon, where we source our green chillies, garlic, onions, and during the season, Chinese cabbage for kimchi. For the rest, I have specialty vendors.”

The toughest product to crack, he says, was the Bangkok curry. “I wanted to create a Thai product that was versatile. I didn’t want to create a regular green/ red curry or a pad thai sauce that was a singular-use one.,” he says, adding how the team created a Bangkok curry “which is a fragrant Thai paste with flavours of kaffir lime, lemongrass, and galangal” and can be used in noodles, salads, soups, and curries.

Upwards of ₹300 on strugglebutt.in