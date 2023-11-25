A kitchen that doubles up as a lab: Accentuate Food Lab by Mohib Farooqui

November 25, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

Levantine Reverie is not the usual spread of nuts, breads and dips. It is uber chic, new age and still very Levantine in the flavour profile. Mohib Farooqui, founder of Accentuate Food Lab in Aurangabad, gave a new dining experience as he presented one dish after the other, leading this three-day pop up at Feu.

Mohib creates a dialogue between technique and ingredients, thus surprising the diners as they first look at it with awe and then take a bite, and understand why he calls his kitchen a lab. For instance, the Buckwheat tart shell with salmon and sumac presented beautifully on an inverted bowl.

Having grown up in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Mohib says that he has fond memories of the ingredients and foods he ate in his childhood. He says, “I moved back to India when I was in class seven. I have childhood memories of Middle Eastern flavours and foods right from Yemeni and Turkish to Lebanese and Iraqi. If I die tomorrow, I want to eat a proper chicken shawarma. This was part of the menus I had created in my lab, also my kitchen. The other option was a modern European menu. I felt the crowd was well-aligned with Middle Eastern flavours. It was easy to do for me because I was familiar with the flavours and ingredients.”

That Mohib really treats his kitchen as a lab becomes evident from his presentation and flavours. He uses garlic, only that it comes as an emulsion. His amba sauce is a preserved mango dip and the olive oil that he serves with the Aish Baladi (a sourdough bread) is a thickened olive oil that almost resembles a jade-hued jam.

Mohib trained to be a chef at the Taj School in Aurangabad, a private school, and then he moved to the Taj Mahal Hotel to work. “After working there briefly, I moved to Sydney, Australia, to do a two-and-a-half year course in French cuisine at Le Cordon Bleu. At the same time, I worked in Sydney for nearly six years,” Mohib adds.

After moving back to India for his family, Taj School, the same school where he did his culinary course, invited him to join as a trainer. He also trained recruits of the Taj group for five years. Mohib says he did not choose teaching, teaching chose him.

After his five-year stint with Taj School, Le Cordon Bleu invited him to be a trainer at their India campus in Gurgaon. Mohib says, “Teaching is rewarding when students learn, but learning stops for the person who is teaching because you are not working in professional kitchens. I kept myself up-to- date as much as possible by staying relevant to what was happening by reading, learning and working in my own kitchen. I was also chosen the Best Chef Academician 2019-20 (by the International Society for Hospitality Education) in the country to do a 13-course-full-fledged menu for a large audience at the Taj School. Then, fortunately, I was picked up by Ecole Hoteliere De Lausanne (EHL) in Switzerland to become their trainer in India.”

That Mohib was a man who excelled with ingredients and innovations reflected in each dish that was presented at the event. Be it a chicken with crispy skin in sesame sauce with barberries butternut and brown butter or waffle-styled bread with feta and pomegranate to go with a bell pepper spread, everything oozed luxury and innovation.

One of the winning dishes for the title of Best Chef Academician 2019-20 is the best eggplant dish of 2020-21 on Instagram. Mohib explained, “I call it the Turkish eggplant, inspired from the dish Imam Baildi — entire char-roasted eggplant whose seeds are removed is stuffed with a spiced tomato jam and then dipped in a gel of yogurt and tahina. It is then garnished with a lot of other elements. After winning the title, I thought, now that I have done something in teaching it will be good to go back to cooking.”

After this, Mohib interned with Chef Christian F Puglisi of Copenhagen one-starred restaurant Relae. Post his return to India, Mohib has been busy with Accentuate Food Lab, a food lab, a private dining space and an academy. Why lab? “It is a kitchen space where I do a lot of R&D for food and drinks and also do private tables for guests. I also lead R&D for Hunger Pangs Pvt Ltd. Additionally, I am involved with the newly Michelin Guide-mentioned Indddee Restaurant in Bangkok.”

