GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A journey into Cambodian cuisine with chef Kimsan Pol

Kimsan Pol was in Bengaluru for a chef’s table hosted by the Cambodian restaurant Khmer Kitchen

Updated - June 26, 2024 05:20 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 05:11 pm IST

Anagha Maareesha
Chef Kimsan Pol from Cambodia

Chef Kimsan Pol from Cambodia

South Asian food may be one of the most popular cuisines internationally. Within its complexities and diversity, the lesser known cuisine of Cambodia sometimes gets lost. 

One of the only restaurants in India that showcases the cuisine of the nation is Khmer Kitchen in Bengaluru. Their aim has always been to highlight the connection that exists between our two countries, not just in history and architecture, but also in cuisine. The restaurant brought down noted Cambodian chefs, Kimsan Pol, Chhon B and Srey Bora, for a special Khmer Konnection festival. I caught up with chef Kimsan Pol to learn more about the cuisine and the culinary circuit of Cambodia.  

Fresh prawns mixed with pomelo, roasted coconut flakes, dried fish cotton with Khmer dressing

Fresh prawns mixed with pomelo, roasted coconut flakes, dried fish cotton with Khmer dressing

Khmer cuisine borrows a lot from its neighbours, but has its own distinct identity. It also takes influences from French cuisine, because of European colonisation in the 19th century. When Naveen Reddy, the owner of Khmer Kitchen, visited the country, he was struck by the similarities between the cultures and felt that Indians should get an opportunity to experience the cuisine. After opening the restaurant in late 2020, they had the opportunity only now to bring down chefs from the country for the event.

Kimsan Pol is the president of the Cambodia Chefs Association and also heads two restaurants – Embassy and Sombok. She specialises in Khmer gastronomy and aims to bring it to the world stage. “Embassy restaurant is a fully woman-run enterprise. All the staff, except the one security guard, is female,” she shares with a laugh. “Our concept is to present Cambodian home cooking to our diners. It is like we invite the diners to our home. In Khmer gastronomy, we use local ingredients, but at the restaurant we use international presentation styles,” she adds.  

The cuisine is very seafood-forward with rice as the staple. She tells us how traditional Cambodian food is fresh and made every day from the produce in your backyard. Fermented seafood sauces and pastes make the basis of the curries. Kroeung is a paste made of lemongrass, garlic, turmeric and other spices, that lends a fresh flavour to the dishes. 

The six-course dinner showcased some authentic recipes and ingredients from the region, albeit in a modern avatar. Natang is a Cambodian appetiser that is served with rice crisps. Kimsan made a crab meat and scallop natang which boasted flavours of coconut, and was propped on top of a rice crisp. It was a fun play on textures. 

Crab meat and scallop natang served on a rice crisp

Crab meat and scallop natang served on a rice crisp

Another common ingredient used in Khmer cooking is the heart of palm, harvested from the stem of the coconut tree. Kimsan served a soup of slow-cooked duck breast that had this young palm, round eggplant and the sour notes of tamarind. The palm also made an appearance in the main course. Grilled chicken wing was stuffed with the young palm, holy basil, and served with a passion fruit and ginger sauce. 

Saraman curry is one of the most important dishes in royal Khmer cuisine. The coconut-based curry is made with an array of spices and topped with peanuts. At Khmer Kitchen, we dined on a slow-cooked lamb saraman curry. The novelty of the cuisine, yet the familiarity of some of the ingredients made it an interesting dinner. 

“It is my pleasure to come here,” Kimsan said. “It is my first time in India and I’m so happy to bring Cambodian food to India in this cross cultural exchange. I’m very proud of our cuisine.”

Related stories

Related Topics

food / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.