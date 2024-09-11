A glimpse into Seoul’s contemporary cuisine with Michelin star-winning chef, Jun Lee

Le Cirque Signature at the Leela Palace Bengaluru is the perfect setting for a Michelin star-winning dinner. Murano chandeliers, orchids on the table and flutes of sparkling wine. We are here because Chef Jun Lee from South Korea is to treat us to his contemporary cuisine. Based in Seoul, his restaurant Soigné lauds the heritage of Korea but imparts it with western techniques and flavours, and has won two Michelin stars. The nine-course menu from the fine-dining restaurant is a peek into the mind of Lee.

“My philosophy is to tell a story with food. The most important story to us is the story of Korean people and culture. I try to use as many different techniques with my food. But the story it tells is the story of Korean eating habits and behaviour, and the flavour combinations that Koreans have created and passed down over the years,” he shares.

We start with a duo of tarts — the tuna tartare and the chicken liver paté. The delicate tart shells and the refreshing flavours of the fillings pair well with the Australian Bush Ballad Sauvignon Blanc. The second course however is more interesting. “The scallop ‘mulhoe’, is inspired by one of Korea’s unique foods,” Lee explains. “While there are many different raw seafood dishes from around the world, the Korean way is to serve it as a cold soup. It can be served as a full meal with rice or noodles, or as a standalone appetiser. We created a cold soup dish using scallops to capture this culture.” The scallops are topped with apples, white asparagus, toasted macadamia nuts and a chamomile gel. The yuzu clam and miso stock brings the dish together.

An ingredient that is new to me is the Korean burdock root. Potato-like in texture, the root vegetable has a nutty flavour. Lee takes a leaf from the Italians and uses it to make a gnocchi-like handmade pasta. The burdock pasta is served with a rich potato cream, potato jus and crispy burdock chips. Starch-on-starch, but I am not complaining! Some vegetarian dishes fail to meet the mark, but this one is a hit.

As we dig into the snow crab risotto, Lee says, “Foods around the world are mostly similarly structured, so it is not hard to apply western technique to Korean food.” Barley risotto, crab meat, white kimchi and crab organ foam come together to create this dish. “I like to use techniques that best express the texture and flavour of what I am cooking. I look at technology as an expression.” Korean crown daisy flowers and ssukgat (a type of watercress) are used to make the sauce of the next fish course — delicate and refreshing.

The dessert is astonishingly good. Truffle and white chocolate ice cream, with potato foam, and salted caramel drizzle. The combination of the foam with the truffle ice cream is a testament to the way Lee contrasts ingredients with techniques. The way he views his cuisine is modern but rooted.

“Right now, Seoul’s food scene is hotter than ever. While there are efforts to keep the traditions of Korean cuisine alive, there are also efforts to look to the future with modern interpretations. From casual food, fine dining, and even desserts, I do not think there has ever been a time with as much variety and success as there is now,” he concludes.

Soigné is located in the Gangnam district of Seoul. The pop-up was hosted at Le Cirque, The Leela Palace Bengaluru