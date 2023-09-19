September 19, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST

During the pandemic years, handwritten recipes were sent out to people across India courtesy of a recipe postcards project. The brainchild of Shruti Taneja of heirloom culinary project Nivaala and Rohini Kejriwal of the weekly art newsletter The Alipore Post, Rohini says they knew “there was a bigger“passion project waiting to happen”. The result? Memories on a Plate — a collaborative anthology on food with personal anecdotes, memories, recipes, art, poetry, and photo essays from 100 Indian kitchens around the globe.

The project, says Shruti, was born out of a collective desire to celebrate the intersection of cooking, nostalgia, and personal storytelling. “This idea had been brewing for a while now, fuelled by our love for food,” says the 35-year-old, adding how it has been in the works for the past few months.

Kitchens calling

In February, the duo put out an open call to collect personal stories, recipes, art, and poetry centred around food. “The process involved reaching out to contributors, curating their submissions, and weaving them together into a cohesive narrative that captures the essence of nostalgia through food,” says Bengaluru-based Rohini, adding how they were overwhelmed by the response, receiving over 300+ submissions from around the country and Indian diaspora around the globe.

“The two of us actually met in person in Delhi for the first time in April and narrowed down the 100 final submissions over an editorial sprint. Since then, we’ve been doing regular Zoom calls and editing, designing and putting this anthology together, page by page,” says Shruti, who runs a personalised cookbook publishing service and designs recipe journals at Nivaala.

Be it the kori roti, sel-maani, or dal dhokli, the duo says every submission has stayed with them in some way. “There were some hard-hitting stories that mix nostalgia and tragedy, and it’s so brave of these writers to have shared their stories,” says Shruti, “There are some fabulous recipes we can’t wait to try out ourselves, and some truly gorgeous illustrations and photo essays in there too.”

The crowdsourced project

“We carefully curated the submissions and arranged them in an intentional sequence to ensure a seamless flow of narratives around food and nostalgia,” says Shruti of the 200-page book. Maintaining a cohesive visual style was crucial, she adds. “We’ve designed each page to give the story the visual treatment it deserved as we wanted visuals that complemented the written pieces.” All the artwork in the book has been submitted by the contributors themselves or created by the duo.

Unlike other projects at Nivaala, Memories on a Plate is a crowdfunded initiative, and this decision, Rohini says, was intentional. “From the start, we believed that Memories on a Plate should be a collective effort, as it celebrates collective memories and experiences associated with food. Crowdsourcing allowed us to capture a wide array of perspectives and create a book that truly represents the diversity of Indian kitchens worldwide,” she says.

Rohini explains how this is not a magazine where they commission writers with a specific voice. “We wanted the love for food and storytelling to come from the contributors themselves. This allowed us to focus on weaving together this tapestry of perspectives, and creating a book that celebrates our shared memories, emotions, and connections.” In addition, for every copy sold, a meal will be provided to those in need through the Mumbai-based non-profit Khaana Chahiye, contributing to their goal of zero hunger.

Priced at ₹1,199, the book is open for pre-orders until September 30 on nivaala.com. Shipping is slated to commence by the fecond week of October, both within India and internationally.

