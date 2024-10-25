It’s the weekend before Diwali, and the city is buzzing. Revelry is in the air, and if you’re wondering where to kickstart the celebrations, we’ve got you covered. With a wave of new restaurants opening their doors and fresh menus begging to be tried, we’ve done the heavy lifting so you don’t have to.

Get a drink at: Sixteen33

Bandra, the gift that keeps on giving, is now inspiring more than just Instagram stories and urban sketches. Meet Sixteen33, the new cocktail-forward spot that draws its mojo from the six villages of Bandra—Ranwar, Chimbai, Chuim, Pali, Sherly, and Kantwadi—while keeping it deliciously non-pretentious. The two storied space, a 1,100 square feet and 72 cover fully stacked restaurant including an al fresco seating area and a private den upstairs.

Feeling adventurous? Sip on the Chimbai, a drink as daring as the shrimp liqueur that anchors its briny richness. Fresh watermelon swoops in with a refreshing sweetness, like a beach day in a glass—minus the sand in your shoes. Or, if you prefer your cocktails with a bit of complexity, Pali has you covered. Bitter Campari and spiced Captain Morgan blend like frenemies at a tropical reunion, with a zingy splash of pineapple juice lightening things up. They also serve eight negroni classics.

Hungry? Stick to the small plates. The miso buff is all kinds of savoury goodness, and their cheeky twist on fish and chips—Bombil and chips.

As Shahrom Oshtori, partner and founder, sums it up: “We’re not here to be pretentious, we just want people to have a good time.”

Address: 16th Cross Rd, Khar, Pali Hill, Mumbai 400052

Tuck into Nikkei cuisine at: Amaru

Amaru, Bandra’s newest hotspot, serves up Nikkei cuisine—a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian flavours. The new eatery blends inventive dishes, sleek interiors, and eclectic weekend performances, making it more than just a restaurant—it’s an experience.

Under DJRS Hospitality’s Srikar Shetty, Jeenanath Shetty, and Imran Majid, Amaru offers a menu crafted by Peruvian Chef Nicolas Mandeuno. Expect bold ceviches, playful tiraditos, and hearty mains like seabass quinotto and tofu steak.

Amaru’s drinks are just as exciting, with pisco-infused cocktails like the Amaru Punch and Nikkei Mojito shaking things up, plus a curated selection of premium spirits.

The space itself? A chic blend of Japanese minimalism and Peruvian flair, with bamboo and wood details. From intimate cabanas to a buzzing communal bar, every corner invites you to stay a while.

Address: Ground Floor, Bombay Art Society, KC Marg, Reclamation, Mumbai 400050

Grab a quick bite at:

EL&N London, the Instagram-famous café, has opened its first outlet in India at Jio World Plaza, BKC, in partnership with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL). Founded by Alexandra Miller in 2017, EL&N (that’s Eat, Live, and Nourish for the uninitiated) has taken the world by storm with its floral-filled, neon-lit, picture-perfect settings, making it one of the most photographed cafés across the globe.

Spanning a 2,130 square feet, the café features bespoke design elements, including a custom pink mesh chandelier, signature florals, and terrazzo and marble floors that scream luxury.

Expect EL&N’s signature menu—think smashed avocado toast, decadent croissants, and indulgent cakes—alongside some Mumbai-exclusive treats tailored to local tastes.

Address: 2nd Floor, Jio World Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051

Enjoy a family meal at: Luv

Andheri’s got a new culinary kid on the block, and it’s serving up more than just food. Luv is a heartwarming space founded by brothers Luv and Chef Akash Deshpande. “It’s a love letter to family, relationships, and, of course, great food,“ say the duo.

The menu is a flavour-packed journey, from the tangy kokum prawns slow-cooked in a coconut curry to the tender lamb tacos with chimichurri. Seafood lovers, dive into the soft shell crab and milk bun—paired with a soft, pillowy bun. Vegetarians? You’re covered with the mushroom tart and the tomato de burrata toast.

Some of the mains to try are the prawn and mussel gnocchi and tfamily-favourite coastal sea bass curry simmered in a fragrant Malvani coconut broth. If pasta’s your thing, don’t miss the lamb pappardelle—rich, savoury, and indulgent.

With personal touches everywhere, including Chef Akash’s artwork on the walls, Luv isn’t just about food—it’s about creating memories.

Address: 14-16, Sterling Apts, Sundervan Complex Road Shashtri Nagar, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053

Enjoy date night at: Trèsind

Trèsind, the award-winning restaurant known for its modern twist on Indian fine dining, has just dropped a new cocktail pairing menu—and trust us, it’s spicy in all the right ways. Inspired by Kerala’s legendary spice trade, these five cocktails, crafted by Rahul Kamath, corporate beverage manager, are a tribute to the flavours that once sailed the seas and changed the world of food forever.

Try the black pepper—a bold mix of tequila, grapefruit, lime, and a peppery kick that’s perfect with Trèsind’s scallop wellington. For a fresher take, try the cardamom—a gin and absinthe combo with basil and cucumber, paired with yogurt cremeux and the bun kebab.

Turmeric gets the spotlight in a mango-mezcal creation that pairs beautifully with coastal curries like jhalmuri. And there’s also cinnamon—an in-house limoncello and cinnamon liqueur delight that brings a sweet, spicy finish to desserts like black apple ice cream.

Address: Ground Floor, Inspire BKC E, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai 400051

Unwind at: Monkey Bar

The new and improved Monkey Bar is back, and it’s bringing all the cheeky, quirky, and delicious vibes you love—this time with a fresh twist!

The new menu is packed with regional Indian favourites alongside global classics. Think fire pork (crispy fried pork with crushed chillies), sahuji mutton roll (spicy mutton stuffed in naan with mango pickle), and jackfruit tacos for a fun vegetarian spin. The prawn kheema pao with East Indian bottle masala is also a must-try.

As for drinks, lead mixologist Harish Chhimwal has crafted a zero-waste, flavour-packed cocktail menu featuring fun mixes like the down & dirty (amla brine and gin), manga mule (mango murabba and vodka), and voodoo child (tequila, guava, and chilli). Don’t miss the rasam ki kasam, a curry-infused tequila drink. And for non-drinkers, the sorbet tonic or barley & tonic will hit the spot.

Monkey Bar’s new design is an urban tropical dreamscape. Expect lush plants, funky murals, and cosy corners with a splash of cheeky charm. Whether you’re here for lunch, sundowners, or late-night shenanigans, this spot promises many Instagrammable moments.

Address: Ground Floor, Summerville, Linking Road, 14th & 33rd Cross Road, Bandra West, Mumbai 400050

