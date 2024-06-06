Experience revamped luxury dining at Vista at The Park in Visakhapatnam

The recently revamped Vista, The Park’s luxury dining restaurant, is a blend of classic and contemporary aesthetics. The changes include a modern twist to the menu with spacious interiors, a bar counter at the centre, an open kitchen and a dash of regional handicrafts.

The decor features a mix of vintage and modern elements, with rich wood tones, plush seating, and sleek metallic accents. The lighting, a key aspect of the renovation, strikes a perfect balance between warm and ambient, creating a cosy, sophisticated atmosphere.

One of Visakhapatnam’s prominent luxury restaurants, Vista has a long legacy that traces back to 1968 when The Park was launched. It was known as Sujata then, which later changed to Lighthouse and in the early 20s, it was renamed Vista.

“The name was derived from its view of the sea, the landscaped lawns and the pool,” says Jaydeep Biswas, general manager of The Park. While retaining the warm familiarity of the restaurant, in its new look, Vista incorporates a youthful vibe with a live music corner. The decor revamp includes Kalamkari motifs that make their way into the new blue upholstery. The buffet station has been moved to a side and represents a blend of pan Asian as well as local flavours. Retaining its balance between the traditional and modern, the space has elements of Kondapalli figures which represents a food section inspired by Andhra cuisine.

The most famous dish in Vista’s a-la-carte menu is the Chicken A La Kiev which has been its signature dish right from its inception. The buffet spread has eight cyclical menus. From traditional Indian delicacies like the bhuna ghosht biryani to contemporary global fare like lobster thermidore, the culinary offerings are diverse. It also has a high tea menu available between 3.30pm and 6pm.

Vista’s new bar counter features a range of beverage options, including a well-curated wine list, signature cocktails and zero-alcohol cocktails.

Open from 7am till midnight, featuring an a-la-carte menu as well as buffet options. For reservations, call 0891304 5678.