Zhouyu opens second branch on ECR in Chennai with claypot rice and ais kachang

The city is home to numerous restaurants serving delicious Asian fare. Some are legacy establishments, while others have become popular favourites thanks to consistent quality, and warm service. Zhouyu, from the house of Pumpkin Tales, is one such restaurant. Launched in 2020, it quickly became a go-to spot in Alwarpet for indulgent Chinese cuisine. Now, Zhouyu has expanded beyond its neighbourhood, opening a second branch in Akkarai, ECR. The new menu goes beyond Chinese flavours, featuring dishes from across Southeast Asia.

The décor at the new location retains a familiar charm, with an elegant blue and white aesthetic enhanced by lanterns and art. Tall windows let in ample light and offer a view of the bustling ECR stretch .

On the menu, you will find many old favourites. “Imagine how lucky I should be if I got to eat radish cakes as snacks in school,” says Chindi Varadarajulu, one of the partners at Zhouyu, as she orders a plate of tender radish cakes with fried onion and chilli oil for us to try. “Growing up in Singapore meant I could have any cuisine. This is what is referred to as ‘third culture.’ When we would visit Hawker shops, one would go for Malay food, one would opt for something Thai, so we got to try everything. Back home, say on a Friday when my mother didn’t want us eating meat, she would prepare a curry with tofu. All these influences have come together for this menu,” she shares.

The crispy fried prawn balls stand out, embodying the phrase “juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside.” Fried wonton strips encase a tender prawn filling, perfectly paired with a chilli garlic sauce that packs a punch.

“Okay with spice?” Chindi asks before choosing the dishes for us to try. The meaning behind that question becomes clear with the arrival of the dry-fried prawn dish. It’s a fiery plate, loaded with crunchy lotus stems, dry red chillies, fresh prawns, and numbing Sichuan peppercorns. To cool the tingling heat, we sip on refreshing chrysanthemum and honey tea, along with Singapore’s favourite Milo, served as a boba drink.

The Doubanjiang pork is not as spicy but leaves a lasting impression. Marinated in fermented chilli and bean paste, the strips of pork and celery are packed with bold, slightly tangy flavours.

The claypot series is a highlight of the menu. “This claypot style is from China, but the flavours are inspired by all South East Asian cuisines,” Chindi explains. Each claypot dish is an interactive experience, with the curry, vegetables, protein, and rice layered in the pot and mixed at the table. We sample the Indonesian claypot with tofu — a comforting dish featuring a mildly spiced coconut-milk curry, chewy tofu, and a medley of vegetables like cabbage and beans. Each spoonful is satisfying, with the occasional crunch of rice from the bottom of the claypot adding a delightful surprise.

“We have more in store coming soon. There will be a line of satays cooked on a charcoal grill imported from Singapore. We’re also going to have Ais Kachang made with shaved ice,” Chindi reveals.

This new branch of Zhouyu has seating for 140, including two small private dining rooms that can accommodate eight to 12 guests each, as well as a semi-private area that seats about 25.

Zhouyu is at 110, East Coast Rd, Injambakkam, above Stellar Gelato. A meal for two costs around ₹2,000.