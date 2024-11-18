Traditional coffee houses, often called “third places,” have served as more than just places to consume coffee. They’ve been cultural hubs, intellectual forums, and social gathering spots for centuries. These establishments have played a crucial role in shaping societies, fostering creativity, and facilitating intellectual discourse. From the bustling coffeehouses of 17th-century London to the cosy cafes of modern-day Europe, these spaces have provided a unique atmosphere for individuals to connect, learn, and be inspired.

These third places have often been associated with a sense of community, where people from diverse backgrounds could come together to share ideas, engage in debates, and simply enjoy the company of others. This sense of camaraderie and shared purpose has made coffee houses enduring symbols of social connection and cultural exchange.

The MindEscapes group (an ideation hub that also owns several restaurants) wants to recreate this with their recently launched Asian restaurant, Xin Den, in HSR Layout, a startup hub in Bengaluru.

So, why start an Asian food joint instead of a coffee house?

“Because our generation seems to have a strong affinity for Asian cuisine,” replies Aditya Sikand, the director of sales and marketing at MindEscapes. “We noticed that younger people were drawn to these dishes, while older patrons preferred continental options. For them, we are planning to start Xin Fine.”

As we entered Xin Den, located in the Synerge Workspace building, on a rainy afternoon, we were greeted by a well-lit dining space with an open kitchen — a unique feature for an Asian restaurant. The place, just three weeks old, was relatively empty, allowing us to quickly settle into a table. Unlike many other Asian restaurants, the menu was concise and easy to navigate, with only six sections, four of which were customisable, similar to places like Subway.

Despite the rain, we were in the mood for something refreshing, so we started with the Mandarin Sunrise, an orange-flavoured cold coffee topped with orange ice cream. We began the meal with the savoury Bing (Chinese flatbread) with Xin BBQ Sauce, a flavorful combination of lemongrass sauce, lettuce, Xin BBQ Sauce, roasted lamb (which was a tad too chewy), cucumber, fried wonton, and coriander.

We also opted for the Healthy Bowl Mixed Lettuce Base with Xins Bird’s Eye Basil Sauce, which featured a variety of fresh vegetables and a tangy sauce. We tried the Hakka Noodles with egg, Xin Plus sauce, and chicken to satisfy our noodle cravings.

For dessert, we couldn’t resist the Christmassy white-and-red look of the Red Ruby, made with water chestnut, rose syrup, and coconut milk. We concluded my meal with the indulgent Honey Sesame Darsaan and Vanilla Ice Cream, a delicious combination of fried wonton seeds, sesame seeds, honey, sugar, and sea-salted vanilla ice cream.

We didn’t have to wait for our food passively, doomscrolling through our phones. Instead, we were invited to engage in a stimulating intellectual exercise. We found pencils, papers, and “idea cards” on our table that presented thought-provoking challenges for diners to solve. For example, one card asked, “What if we could create a platform to support small, local businesses?” while another inquired, “What if we could use music to enhance mental health?” We were tasked with generating eight different ideas for these prompts.

The best idea for each theme will be put up in the restaurant’s ‘Wall of Genius’, will receive a cash prize, and will be considered for implementation by the sponsoring companies.

“We’ll connect the winning ideas with the sponsoring corporations or MSMEs. Each challenge will have a different sponsor, depending on the theme. For example, tech-related challenges might be sponsored by tech companies, while public space challenges could involve partnerships with NGOs,” explains Aditya. “We developed this idea from our experience working with MSMEs in Ooty. During our design thinking workshops, we often pose business-related challenges to participants. We’ve discovered that the best ideas often come from unexpected sources.”

This concept is still in its early stages. For this month, Xin Den is using generic templated idea cards to gauge the response from diners and refine the concept accordingly. In the future, each month will have a specific theme, and the idea cards will be tailored to that theme. MindEscapes is also actively seeking partnerships with companies to support this initiative and bring the best ideas to life.

Beyond the individual idea challenges, Xin Den aims to foster cross-table interactions and encourage open dialogue among diners. “In the future, we’ll introduce group dining concepts centred around idea discussions. Ideas will be presented on a TV screen, and participants can chat and interact. This format is ideal for group bookings and encourages open dialogue,” says Aditya. “Even for our individual idea challenges, you can post your ideas on the idea board. This allows interaction with other participants, recreating the spirit of the traditional coffee houses.”