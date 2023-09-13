September 13, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated September 14, 2023 12:59 pm IST

Whisky Samba is waiting for its liquor licence. And while they wait for their bar to open, they ensure everyone is tripping on their food. This Delhi-based Whisky Bar and Restaurant opened its doors in Hyderabad in June this year (2023). You know a restaurant takes its food seriously when the waiting staff confidently insist diners try their vegetarian starters.

Since cocktails were out of reach, mocktails were the only option. Given the uncertain weather of Hyderabad this year, I decided to try the virgin hot toddy. The restaurant manager promised that the pairing with the dishes on the menu would be perfect. Since the weather was pleasant, I chose to sit outdoors. The seating inside is spacious . The virgin hot toddy came and every sip seemed to soothe my sore throat. I went slow, remembering not to fill my stomach with water in order to enjoy my food.

WS takes pride in their Japanese menu. So, I decided to try their sushi and Japanese ramen, depending on what followed my first order. The sushi came perfectly tightly rolled, and it being one my favourite eats in Asian cuisine, I finished it quite quickly. I also gave in to some assorted veggie tempura. The crisp and al dente veggies seemed like a match made in heaven and were perfect even without the sweet dip.

By this time, I was sure I was skipping the main course and dessert and concentrating on starters alone. The menu is curated by food historian Anoothi Vishal and WS corporate chef Kaustubh Haldipur. It has been designed to honour the whisky-drinking legacy of both India and Japan. A typical WS menu has six sections — Japanese Pizzettes, Japanese food, charred grills, Mughal, beverages and desserts.

I was not too keen on Indian food. Having heard a lot about their grilled prawns, I also went for those. Seafood lovers will enjoy this grill, cooked in the simplest manner — buttered and over a bed of coal. So, I eventually ended up eating one from every section except Mughal. I had the Japanese Truffle Salmon carpaccio, Charred miso chicken, Spicy King Prawn Robata and Spicy Salmon roll.

Although I was more than full by now and decided to skip dinner, after much persuasion, I agreed to try the desserts: French toast and Tiramisu. The French toast here comes with a cup of hot chocolate and you have to request them not to pour it over the bread. But I felt I had better French toast. So, I hopped on to the tiramisu, which is also quite a portion to have after food. This tiramisu has rum, coffee and a bitter aftertaste. Since it is not the mind-numbing sweetness that defines this dessert, this is definitely a dessert for grown-ups. I loved it.

Food apart, WS will also have an exclusive Cigar bar, which will transform into a nightclub once the liquor license comes in.