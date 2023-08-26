August 26, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

Mouth-watering pictures on social media of Onam Sadya, neatly served on banana leaves, are hard to ignore. Are you drooling over the spread and making up your mind to visit your Malayali friends next year? You are not alone. But you don’t have to wait till next year to taste the Onam Sadya. Here are some places in Hyderabad that are holding a special Onam feast. Some are even offering home delivery of the feast.

Pink Elephant: This chic Indian restaurant is hosting ‘Onam Sadhya Supremacy’ that will have a 25-dish spread. They promise traditional vegetarian fare. All the dishes for the fete, right from the Inji puli as a digestive to the Rasakadali banana as a symbol of prosperity reflect the unique ways of Indian festival celebrations. It is a one-day affair for lunch only

Date: August 29

Where: The Pink Elephant, Whitefield. HITEC City.

Call: 9154998635,

Cost ₹1,100 per person

Simply South: At this restaurant, Onam Sadya will be served for three days starting from August 27. The curated Sadya spread with around 20 dishes has been designed to capture the essence of the festive occasion. From the avial to the all-time favourite banana chips to the tangy puliinji to the mouth-watering Semiya Payasam, each dish is a celebration of flavours and textures. Sadya will be served in the restaurant’s traditional thali style. The lunch-only feast starts from 11.30am onwards.

Date: On till August 29

Where: Simply South, Jubilee Hills

Cost: ₹899 per person.

Contact: 9100717999

ITC Kakatiya: Dakshin, the south Indian speciality restaurant at ITC Kakatiya, is all about offering the most authentic flavours from South India. So when it is Onam, they aren’t sitting back. During the grand celebration of the festival, you can relish their hot steamy appams with creamy avial in case you want to skip rice. The Onam spread has almost all the 15 traditional dishes that includes everything from sambaram (buttermilk spiced with ginger, green chilli and curry leaves), payar thoran, kootu curry, olan, kalan, erissery, parippu thalichatu, sambar, takkali rasam, Kaitachakka Pachadi (pineapple) and a lot more.

Date: August 29, lunch only from 12 to 3pm.

Cost: ₹2,000 and taxes

Where: ITC Kakatiya, Begumpet

Call: 914040081804 | 8879015133

ITC Gourmet Couch: To make the Onam festive spirit a homely one, ITC hotels in Hyderabad is also offering Onam Sadya at home through ITC Gourmet Couch. The home-meal kit will come packed in eco-friendly food boxes with all the sides and accompaniments.

Date: Till September 2, 2023

Meal for two at ₹2,000 and taxes, meal for four at ₹3,500 and taxes

Call: ITC Kohenur: +91 79955 59223

ITC Kakatiya: 914040081804 | 8879015133

Mahamudra: At this restaurant by Isha Life, Onam Sadya will be a buffet with dishes such as Kerala buttermilk, banana chips, jaggery-coated banana chips, unniappam, masala vada, rice, parota, avial, neyi choru, carrot poriyal, sambar, kaalan and more. It is an unlimited buffet for lunch and dinner.

Date: Till August 31

Where: Isha Life, Jubilee Hills

Cost: ₹825 per person

Contact: 9121230392