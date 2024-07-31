Where cocktail is the king

If you have lived in Bengaluru for long enough, you are most likely to be well acquainted with its buzzing clubbing scenes, especially in areas such as Koramangala and Indiranagar. With their myriad pubs and lounges, these neighbourhoods have become synonymous with the city’s vibrant social life. With new spots popping up every now and then, there are plenty of options whether you are in the mood for a couple of drinks or a night of dancing.

One such entrant to the city’s party culture is The Reservoire, Indiranagar. Already a known name in Koramangala, their new outlet is a celebration of art and nature, with their signature in-house cocktails. Once inside, the space feels like a tropical escape away from the bustling cityspace.

The walls and columns, clad with fabric paints, showcase patterns inspired by various cultural motifs. Each piece of hand-painted artwork adorning walls is chosen by chief architect Andre, founder of Studio Camarada. What really catches the eye is a monumental centrepiece by Goan artist Siddharth Kerkar. Shaped like a wing lamp, these majestic appendages hover above with their intricated hand painted textures inspired by the delicate surface of water.

Ideated by Andre and brought to life by his team, including Shravya Shetty, Anurag Kodancha, and Vimarsh Rai, the space offers a retractable double-height terrace that can be opened up to reveal a lush tropical courtyard with its natural sunlight in the morning.

Soaking in the lush interior we started with their signature cocktails, first up from the Avengers Battle Field cocktails we tried Iron Man, a blend of bourbon, herbal liqueur, honey, and citrus with orange mint bubbles, perfect if you like a hit right away, next up we tried Black Widow, a concoction of red wine, cranberry, cheesecake, and edible charcoal, if having a cheesecake in your drink makes you sceptical, you need not be! Every sip feels like a sweet delight were the cheesecake flavour blends well with other components of the drink.

If you are someone who likes all things theatrical, Disco Drama is the drink for you, a harmonious blend of aged rum, apple pie, cranberry, chamomile tea, citrus and tropical bitters, while the drink was a party in the mouth, what really stole the show was the flame on top ignited just before we had the drink, perfect for an Instagram reel.

From the mocktails we tried Reviver, a refreshing drink with fresh watermelon, orange juice and apple juice topped with mint leaves, a must try non-alcoholic option.

While cocktails are the star at The Reservoire, the food is equally delightfully, thoughtfully curated and goes well with all cocktails. We tried some of their appetizers, starting with chandi murgh alishan tikka, juicy boneless chicken pieces marinated with Indian pickles and slow cooked in a clay pot. The chicken was juicy with a slight tanginess from the pickle marinate.

Moving on, we then tried banjara prawns, prawns marinated with Indian spices, yogurt and lemon, grilled over a tawa. Bit high on spices, the dish goes well with the cocktails.

From vegetarian section, we tried their cream cheese dim sum, filled with cream cheese filling topped with chili oil, that gave a nice umami flavour and a must try.

For the dessert, we opted for New York cheesecake and tiramisu, both tried and tested desserts that you can never go wrong with, and a perfect end to our night.

3rd and 4th Floor, No. 949, 12th Main Rd, HAL 2nd Stage, Appareddipalya, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038

Cost for two is ₹2000 including alcohol.

Call for reservation at091485 27999