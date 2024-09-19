When coffee meets speciality at Karafa in Hyderabad

Coined from the word carafe, Karafa is one of the popular coffee spots in town that makes you want to come back for more. Is it the coffee? Is the food? Is it the look of the cafe? It could be a bit of everything, but the coffee and food top the list of reasons.

Karafa is Ajitha Challa’s pet project; she wanted to venture into the world of coffee after travelling with her husband to coffee conferences to taste various coffees. Ajitha observed the coffee space and suggested their family business (Continental Coffee) could also foray into the specialty coffee area. Ajitha says, “When I presented the idea, I was asked about the numbers the business would generate. I wasn’t sure how much I could project, as it was new for me. That’s when I decided to do this on my own, and my husband was more than happy that I was venturing into a new coffee space.”

Ajitha started Karafa as a coffee brand and not as a cafe, to test the market and be confident about the product. She wanted to enter the coffee space by understanding what goes into making a perfect cuppa, the speciality way. Ajitha says, “Thankfully, reputed cafes trusted me, and I signed with them as their coffee partner. That association was a learning experience for me as a businessperson.”

Since I was at Karafa to try coffee, Ajitha brought out the coffee samplers. They come in beautiful crystal brandy glasses with descriptive notes about the beans, flavour, notes etc. Karafa proudly displays Indian single-estate coffees but also has a good collection of Ethiopian beans.

As I sip the coffees, I see the stark difference between the Indian and Ethiopian coffees. From the shade to the finishing notes, they are distinct. So dismissing black coffee as simple black coffee is not right, especially at Karafa. Wondering what flavour notes I am talking about? It is the lingering taste/flavour that you are left with after every sip. Indian coffees have a spicy aftertaste, and Ethiopian coffees leave you with a sweet, lingering aftertaste.

Karafa knows its customer profile and ensures each customer gets a drink tailored for them. Apart from their popular cappuccino, their cold coffee, Vietnamese and flavoured cold brews are a must-try.

The Vietnamese cold coffee is meant for when you want a coffee that is neither too bitter nor too sweet. The balance of flavours is a surprise. Among the other coffees, my favourite is the Chilli Mandarin, which teases your palate with an itty-bitty burn from the chillies at the end.

Karafa is at Jubillee Hills. Table for two ₹ 600 (approx for coffees only).