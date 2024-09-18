Bengaluru sorely lacks Latin-American and Nikkei cuisine restaurants. I think the last good one was 1Q1, which unfortunately shut its doors a few years ago. But Los Cavos is bridging this gap. The Bandra-based restaurant just opened its doors in Indiranagar. Helmed by chef Rafael Estremadoyro García, the menu focusses on Peruvian food and also various Peruvian fusion cuisines, such as Japanese, Spanish, and Chinese.

The restaurant is located on 100 feet road, where Black Rabbit bar and grill used to be. The staff is friendly and they take me on a quick tour of the place. Designed like an opulent Peruvian bungalow, Los Cavos is bright, colourful and warm. I take a seat in the outdoor area and admire the glass windows and vibrant wall paintings. The outlet in Bandra is a party hotspot, with lots of celeb sightings. It looks like they are aiming for something similar here as the place has a DJ booth and live music set-up.

Mixed bag

While Peruvian cuisine has its own distinct ingredients and identity, a lot of the culinary culture draws from fusion. Japanese immigrants in Peru invented Nikkei cuisine, a mix of their's and Latin American flavours. Think raw fish dishes like ceviche. Chifa is the name given to Chinese-Peruvian cuisine that borrows from Cantonese elements. At the same time, Peruvians with Italian heritage have their own cuisine, and their own types of pastas.

The cocktail menu catches my eye for innovative drinks. Queso gin is made of Bombay Sapphire infused with mascarpone, cinnamon, lemon and sugar. The subtle creaminess of the cheese is enhanced by the spice and citrus. One can also try Pisco here, a Peruvian brandy-like spirit. The dragon’s milk cocktail uses it well in a concoction with dragon fruit.

Ceviche cravings

The menu is divided into cold plates, hot plates, mains and desserts. Cold plates have the classics such as ceviche, carpaccio and tartare. I enjoy tasting ingredients that are novel and unfamiliar. The tuna tartare, a best seller I’m told, is served with yellow chilli sauce, tobiko (Japanese fish roe) and a sago cracker. The yellow chilli sauce has a peppery flavour. Another chilli used extensively in the menu is guajillo, a dried red chilli that is sweet, as well as hot. The tostadas are topped with guajillo salsa. A standout dish is papa rellena. These potato croquettes are stuffed with mozzarella, Huancaina sauce, (a type of Peruvian sauce made with aji peppers and queso fresco), and chalaquita aka Peruvian salsa.

Very curious about the mix of Italian and Peruvian, I have the fiery chilli tagliatelle as my main course. A creamy fennel sauce coats the pasta, and the dish is topped with a grana padano cheese foam, and a spicy chilli sauce. The dish is very creamy and dairy-forward, but the spicy chilli balances it out. I end with a tiramisu, which is a tad underwhelming.

In my opinion, the dishes are not too authentic and are a little Indianised in terms of flavour. But Los Cavos is still a great introduction to the diverse culinary landscape of Peru.

Cost for ₹2,000. At 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Open for dinner only during the week, and lunch and dinner during weekends. For more details, call 9620207743