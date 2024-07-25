One8 Commune, the newest restaurant situated on the first floor of the Loft building in Hitech City, Hyderabad, is drawing cricket fans in droves. Wondering why? This is among the chain of restaurants co-owned by cricket icon Virat Kohli. A board at the entrance that declares Hyderabad Kohling! has become the latest selfie hotspot.

The interiors in earthy tones of light brown feature wicker and cane furniture, lights and fans, offset by the view of a metal and glass high-rise, with sharp looks, and bright colours that range from blue to gold. This is an easy breezy place with a combination of high and normal seating. When it opens in the evening, it keeps you engaged with music, drinks and food until you are done for the night.

Predictably, a lot of cricket paraphernalia comes into play; from the menu to the stylish apparatus in which drinks are served, it screams of cricket. One piece of decor in glass that draws almost everyone inside for a photo is Virat Kohli’s Jersey which he had live signed digitally when he was in Hyderabad with the RCB team for a match and had visited the restaurant.

Without a doubt, the menu features a lot of the cricketer’s favourites like the mushroom cream avocado cheese googly. It is a slightly tweaked steamed dim sum in red. The red comes from the beetroot juice used in the dim sum wrap dough. On its first bite, the warm cream cheese oozes out to release a mushy bite of the avocado, and here and there a bite of shitake mushroom comes with the woody and garlicy flavours of truffle oil.

From the bar, Rahul S was eager to show the drinks that serve a table of four. The trophy pour is made with blue pea flower tea and has a combination of whites like gin and vodka. I was not up to finishing a drink that served four, so I settled for the mango picante because it has mango with a spicy touch; tequila lovers who enjoy a spicy zing in their drinks should give the mango picante a try.

Corporate Chef Agnibh Mudi of One8 says, “We currently have eight restaurants across the country. At every restaurant, we have quite a few of Virat’s favourites. In each city, we also have a section of the menu to suit local palates. In Hyderabad, we have added the love for spice in a couple of chicken, prawns and paneer dishes. We also have local favourites like Hyderabadi khatti dal, anda keema, pav and are working on a soy version of haleem. I am very proud of that trial.”

With the mention of local flavours, Byadgi mirchi paneer and lime chilli pickled spicy prawns were brought to the table. The paneer was a hot choice, both in terms of the heat from chilli and a flavour-packed paneer dish. The pickled lemon prawns were also on the hot side of spice, with the use of green chillis. The touch of curry-patta tadka (curry leaves tempering) gives it the final local touch.

Those looking for something mild should go for the avocado flat bread.

The menu here is a mix of modern Indian, regional, Asian and Continental dishes. The choice of food ranges from pizza, khatti dal, mutton rogan josh to sliders to global staples like laksa, hawker-style noodles. There are also some classic dishes like spaghetti aglio e olio and penne grilled salmon as well on the ‘Pasta and large plate’ section of the menu.

I however chose to go desi and opted for the kheema ghotala, perfect for an early evening dinner, and mopped it up with warm butter toasted pav.

Though the dessert section promises sweet treats like tiramisu cornetto, burnt basque cheesecake and coconut tres leches. I chose to skip it because I had elected to sit al fresco and the mosquitoes would not leave me alone.