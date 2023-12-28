December 28, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Move over cheese boards. Hyderabad’s Velvet Patisserie Cafe (VP) has brought in butter boards. VP has a choice of compound butters — savoury and sweet — as well as non-dairy butter boards for vegans. Having started as a made to order statement, special occasion cake place, Velvet Patisserie has since transformed into a patisserie and cafe under the stewardship of Sailaja Potlapally, a Le Cordon Bleu London alumni.

Located at Banjara Hills, on the way to Lotus Pond,VP has seating areas that include two outdoor and two indoor ones. The décor is easy on the eye, with Shailaja opting for a ‘less is more’ aesthetic; wall art in pastels add that colour pop effect.

The menu is simple. It lists a lot of fusion favourites like Katsu with Maggi, Sabudana waffles, orange flavoured wings and so on. But these can wait when there is a butter board to try. The signature butter board comes with nine delectable pretty butters . Pretty? Yes, they are all shaped in beautiful moulds and garnished with fruits and herbs. When the butter platter is served with a choice of breads, crackers and bread sticks, the garlic and dill roasted garlic butter candle is lit. Talking about butter, what inspired Sailaja to make butter board? Korean pop band BTS’s chartbuster track ‘Butter’? Sailaja says “Not at all. I don’t follow BTS. I love cooking with flavoured butter, so, I decided to create a butter board.”

The savoury butter flavours include sriracha and tahini, basil and sun-dried tomatoes, truffle mushroom and , red wine caper. The sweet butters include lemon and poppy seeds, orange, cranberry and honey, caramel espresso and a strawberry balsamic. Each butter is a palate pleaser but the savoury lover that I am, I just couldn’t get enough of the truffle mushroom, basil and sundried and the dill and roasted garlic butter.

I have been hunting for a good waffles place in Hyderabad for long. On seeing waffles on the menu, I asked Shailaja how confident she and her team is about them. Her response was “one cannot not like it, because we don’t use ready made waffles mix. We do waffles the conventional way.”

So I tried it; now I am pretty sure this will be my recommendation for waffles to anyone looking for breakfast; yes, VP is open for breakfast .

After all that butter and waffles, I had to call it a day and made another trip to try some of the signatures, like the Bmbay chutney sandwich and the sabudana waffle and a side of the orange fried wings. The sandwich will definitely remind you of vada pav and make you ask for chai. The sabudana waffles will be a good way to introduce something new to children; it has been conceptualised with a lot of innovative thought.

While you are there, make sure to try their coffee. The pour overs are made well.