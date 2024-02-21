Vegetarian by choice at Ishtaa

February 21, 2024 01:43 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Ishtaa is a chain of restaurants in Hyderabad that doesn’t let vegetarians feel left out. It celebrates vegetarianism and has left no stone unturned to give vegetarian diners an exclusive feel with special vegetarian biryanis such as vegetarian liver biryani, jackfruit biryani and mushroom biryani. I visited the Ishtaa at Basheerbagh (there are two others — at Gachibowli and Kokapet).

The restaurant also serves uggani, poornalu, chitti vada (mini crispy vada) and chocolate dosa. Apparently, the chocolate dosa revives childhood memories in people who used to relish dosa with caramelised sugar as a finale to their Sunday dosa feast.

Let’s begin with dosa and pesarattu. This restaurant knows the pulse of the desi diners. They know that no time is wrong for dosas, idlis, vadas or puris. So if you are not up for a thali —or a special thali during Indian festivals — you can always opt for tiffins like those puris puffed like small footballs.

I asked for a dosa platter. It consists of different mini dosas — plain, masala and onion — upma, podi plus six vadas, all served with a couple of chutneys, one of which is a delectable tender coconut chutney without any tempering.

The menu at Istha also has the usual North Indian and Chinese favourites. Although a paneer dish was recommended, I decided to try the panasa biryani (raw jackfruit biryani). The chef was kind enough to bring me a small bowl of the vegetarian liver biryani made with steamed Bengal gram-thotakura (asparagus) bites. For this, thotatkura and Bengal gram are mashed to make a coarse paste which is then steamed and cut before it is cooked in the biryani. It is unusual and gives you something to chew on unlike other vegetarian biryanis. It is heavy on spices as well.

Ishtaa serves delicious coconut juice made with coconut milk. Otherwise, go for the panakam, a traditional South Indian drink made of jaggery, black pepper, cardamoms and water.

For a truly family Hum Saath Saath Hain moment, or if you a BIG dosa fan, order the ‘five-feet dosa’. If there is no competition for the crispy portions, then your family truly deserves to sing janamo ke saathi hum saath saath hain.

Ishtaa is at three locations currently: Basheerbagh, Gachibowli and Kokapet.

Table for two ₹1500

For queries https://www.ishtaa.in