Uzbek food festival showcases traditional dishes at Kochi’s Sulthan Grills N Rice

A plate of fragrant plov is a good way to get introduced to Uzbek food. This rice dish, a close cousin of our own pulao, is mildly spiced and delightfully flavoured.

Chef Nodirbek Mamasidiqov from Uzbekistan is showcasing the best of Uzbek food at a festival at Sulthan Grills N Rice restaurant (at Vyttila and Edappally). Shashlik (skewered and grilled mutton, chicken, beef) is a speciality. You could also try the kuza, a traditional dish of beef, vegetables and Uzbek spices prepared in a clay pot and slow cooked.

Another speciality that you might want to try is the baranina shai, a delicacy made of mutton neck also cooked slowly.

For chicken lovers, there is the dam lamas, chicken drumstick stuffed with vegetables. For those who fancy fish, try the chef riba, which is whole fish, deep fried.

The Uzbek platter is another option, which packs in a little bit of everything. “Kerala has a number of people who travel abroad and there is a lot of interest in trying global flavours. We thought a festival such as this would be an opportunity for people to get an exposure to Uzbek food in Kochi,” says AM Talib, the owner of Sulthan’s.

The Sulthan’s Uzbek Nights food festival is on till November 24 at Sulthan’s, Vyttila (on Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and at Edappally on (Wednesday and Thursday.)

The regular fare at Sulthan’s includes biryani, bun porotta, al-faham and kandhari chicken curry to mention a few.