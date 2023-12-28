December 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

In 1999, when Rohit Khattar opened Oriental Octopus in New Delhi, it was perhaps one of the first restaurants in the country to offer Thai food along with Chinese dishes. All these years later, the founder-chairman of EHV International cannot help but recall how that had planted a seed of desire in his heart to open a Thai restaurant one day. And here it is! The newly-opened Thai restaurant and bar Fireback in Siolim, Goa, is the result of the dream Rohit had nurtured all these years.

Along with culinary director and multi-award-winning David Thompson who is behind some of the best Thai restaurants in the world including Nahm in Bangkok and London, and Long Chim in Singapore and Australia, Rohit hopes to make Fireback the “Comorin version of Thai”. “I want it really cool and hip for the millennials, heavy on beverages and spicy Thai khana,” he says.

Overlooking the Chapora river with a direct view of the magnificent St Anthony’s Church across the road, Fireback is named after the Siamese Fireback, the national bird of Thailand. The restaurant is housed inside a modern glasshouse which opens up to an outdoor deck and promenade, taking the cover to 90. Koi fish dart across a pond as sunlight streams through the tall tamarind and coconut trees, which form a sort of canopy over the outdoor tables. Designed by London’s Russell Stage Studio in coordination with EHV director of Design Rashmi Khattar and architect Pratap Naik, the restaurant also features an outdoor bar.

Before we get on to the meal, Brand Chef Swatantra Gautam regales us with anecdotes of their visit to Bangkok, which lasted almost a month. “We didn’t have a single Indian meal there — all three meals would be Thai, so we could pick up the taste profiles. We ate everywhere from Michelin-starred restaurants to street food,” he says, placing a coconut and galangal soup with prawns on the table. The soup made using in-house coconut milk and the fresh sea prawns hits all the right spice notes, without making us reach out for that glass of water. The scallop salad that follows is a light dish with freshly grated coconut and a dressing of palm sugar and fish sauce. It is salty, spicy and tangy all at once, and without a fishy aftertaste. The flavours do not drown out the taste of the scallops; au contraire, they only enhance it.

With Fireback priding itself on authentic Thai flavours, Swatantra elaborates on his take back from the month-long research vacation he took in Bangkok along with seven chefs from the kitchen. “Mortar and pestle are used in most households and fresh coconut milk is used. Any curry pastes to be made is only for that day and vegetables have to be cut at the time of making the dish. Sweet, salty and sour are the three main flavours that Thai cuisine revolves around, and it is all about balancing these flavours,” he shares, adding that they have tried to replicate all these elements and cooking techniques at Fireback.

With a Josper grill taking centrestage in the kitchen, there is a variety of grills and skewers on the menu as well. The aromatic lamb skewers served with ajad, a Thai cucumber, onion and chilli salad, have a prominent taste of cumin and coriander seeds. Soft and tender, this lightly-spiced meat dish is absolutely delicious and, as we are told later, has already become a crowd favourite. Grilled on a slow flame to unleash smoky flavours, the aptly named grilled smoky eggplant comes with a sauce made of red curry paste and coconut cream. Scraped and toasted coconut adds the much-needed texture.

Bold in flavours, the massaman lamb curry uses pumpkins instead of potatoes for the starch factor. “It is very slow cooking. The coconut milk cooked along with the lamb should ooze out its own oils and enhance the taste,” Swatantra says. Garnished with peanuts and shallots, there is a sweetness and sourness that comes with the use of jaggery and tamarind. The only coconut-less curry on the menu comes in the form of sour orange curry made with prawn stock, raw papaya and lots of orange juice. The fragrant curry with the shredded papaya works on its own as a light broth, and we don’t feel the need for the jasmine rice served with it.

As the sun goes down further and the restaurant is bathed in a warm glow from the overhead lamps, we scan the dessert menu and opt for the grilled sugar bananas. Small semi-ripe ilaichi bananas marinated in fresh turmeric and cooked with palm sugar and coconut sounds like an unusual combination, but the caramelly flavour and grainy texture of the dessert which comes wrapped in a banana leaf is unique and definitely something to try out.

The beverage menu designed by head of Bars Varun Sharma deserves a separate mention for his attention to ingredients and keeping them, in accordance with Rohit’s keyword for the food and drinks — ‘unfussy and approachable’. “The 10 cocktails in the menu are designed to take you from a light to rich journey and are based on ingredients. We make our own cordials, bitters and vermouths,” says the mixologist who spent a few weeks sampling Thai cocktails in Bangkok, Sydney, and Singapore. The tom yum gimlet he serves us has all the ingredients that go smoothly with the Indian palate including lemongrass, ginger, and kaffir lime while the rum-based mango rice uses Dussehri mangoes and is a seasonal drink.

“At Fireback, we ensure that you have honest, authentic Thai food served in an unfussy manner,” Rohit says. As we step down from the bar stool and take a last look at the calm Chapora river flowing by the promenade, we realise every word of that sentence is true.

Meal for two: ₹2,500; ₹3,500 with a cocktail each. Open all 7 days; For reservations call +91 9209717970