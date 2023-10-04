Two Moons: The latest addition to the galaxy of restaurants in Bengaluru

October 04, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

In the bustling culinary circus of Bengaluru, where new restaurants seem to sprout up faster than memes in a WhatsApp group, the task of choosing where to dine can feel more uncertain than this year’s monsoon. As the city continues to embrace the foodie revolution with open arms (and hungry stomachs), you might wonder if there is a secret underground factory churning out eateries faster than you can say “masala dosa.” Amid this frenzy in this galaxy of restaurants, we stumbled upon Two Moons, which has been shining on the gastronomic map of Bengaluru for the last one month.

Perched on the fifth floor of Bengaluru’s 1 MG - Lido Mall, Two Moons beckons diners for a culinary journey through the vibrant tapestry of regional Indian cuisine. Founded by restaurateur Thejus Shivarama and partner Namratha Nagarahalli, Two Moons takes its name from a serendipitous moment — two wet glass circles on a table that resembled two moons.

Ascending to Two Moons, we were greeted by a casual yet inviting ambience, adorned with pastel hues. Overhead, 56 moon-shaped discs dangled, echoing the celestial inspiration behind the restaurant’s name. Subtle EDM beats filled the air, which felt a bit out-of-sync with the rest of the setting (jazz might have been a better fit). But Thejus and Namratha told us they want to nurture Bengaluru’s live music scene, especially local bands that are into film music in Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

Our visit on a relaxed Sunday afternoon ensured prompt service. The culinary journey began with two colourful mocktails: a syrupy crimson drink called Lights Camera Romance (with apple juice and pineapple milkwash) and 365 Days, a glimmery yellow drink made of jackfruit essence and chia seeds.

Soups included mutton paya sorbha and prawn rasam. While the former leaned slightly towards saltiness, the latter offered a harmonious blend of minced prawn, tomato, onion, coriander, garlic, and curry leaves. Pimento peppers with lemon almond aioli transported us to the beaches of Chennai, reminiscent of molaga bajjis. Pepper chicken wings, mildly spicy with caramelised onions, were equally delicious. Falafel with hummus, though crispy, was a tad saltier than preferred.

The main course unveiled a culinary kaleidoscope with meen pollichathu, where a tenderly cooked sea bass, enveloped in plantain leaf, carried a medley of spices, roasted coconut and curry leaves. Mutton seekh kebab, free from the usual mutton odour, was a flavorful exploration of Indian spices. However, the highlight of our meal was lobster thermidor, a symphony of colours and flavours that delighted both the eyes and the palate. Lobster meat, tossed in hollandaise, was accompanied by mashed potato, lemon slice, and butter-tossed haricot, akin to an art exhibit on a plate with a splash of many colours — white, green, yellow, orange, and brown.

The desserts marked a sweet culmination of our journey of Two Moons. Phirni creme brule, with its caramelised sugar crust and frozen berries, provided a delightful contrast of textures and flavours. Biscoff cheesecake, adorned with bisco butter caramel, concluded our meal on a heartwarming note.

Two Moons stands out as a family-friendly venue with lounges serving alcohol. Perched on the fifth floor, it offers a panoramic view of the city, with the setting sun casting golden reflections on nearby glass buildings, creating an illusion of dual sunsets.

Two Moons is accompanied by Minx (a space for private parties) and Juliet (an open-air terrace lounge). Minx and Juliet have white sensuous sculptures. All three places, Thejus clarifies, cater to different crowds. “Two Moons is more family friendly. Juliet is a high-end lounge. And, Minx is a proper party place with loud music and all that.”

Our only grouse with the three-part food and drink space is that Juliet enforces a dress code, requiring patrons to wear shoes. This measure, according to Thejus and Namratha, is in place to attract “the right kind of crowd”. “We don’t allow children at Juliet or Minx. Which is why we don’t have any dress code or other restrictions for Two Moons,” adds Thejus.

With live music, an inviting ambience, and a menu celebrating familiar flavours, it is restaurateurs Thejus and Namratha hope Two Moons will soon become a shining star in Bengaluru’s culinary constellation.