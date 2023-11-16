HamberMenu
Trying a tumblerful of filter coffee at Chennai’s Davrah coffee

Davrah, a button-sized café in Alwarpet, is looking to build a community that appreciates the nuances of Chennai’s staple, the filter coffee, with speciality blends

November 16, 2023 08:45 am | Updated 08:45 am IST

Sanjana Ganesh
Filter coffee and everything bagel at Davrah

Filter coffee and everything bagel at Davrah | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The process of making a new joint one’s ‘spot’ is an essential part in ensuring the survival, and perhaps even the triumph, of neighbourhood cafés.

Earlier, the process of discovering these cafés would be limited to spotting a new sign on a slow walk or a drive. If you liked it, you would tell a friend to try it out. If you loved it, you would come back again. Now, one bookmarks cafés to go to but nothing has altered the process of making a café one’s own.

I have been walking past Davrah for about a year now and have noticed that small, similar people dot its landscape. There is someone typing away on a laptop. A group chatters loudly and a few others are on its sit-out. It feels like this kiosk-esque café that seats 10 people has been scooping up regulars who come for their filter coffee.

Shiv Murali, co-founder of the organisation says, “There is a colour bias when it comes to filter coffee,” she says. “People believe that darker roasts are stronger or have more caffeine but there isn’t a lot of proof to support the same,” she says.

Davrah in Alwarpet

Davrah in Alwarpet | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Davrah began a year ago and hopes to position itself as a coffee roaster on a par with the Leos and Cothas’ of Chennai. The three founders, including Shiv, Viggnesh V and Venkatesh Kannan, have only worked with smallholder farmers to customise the picking and processing of the annual coffee harvest to create speciality blends that are graded highly. The coffee is hence, sustainably sourced and more expensive. The focus is entirely on creating a cup of quality filter coffee. They have three blends — the centum, besh and takkar — available in quarter, half and one kilogram packs starting at ₹190.

After my first sip of the Pulney special, I notice that there is no bitter aftertaste. The coffee is strong and a quarter spoon of sugar adds just about enough without taking away from the bean. Besides the filter coffee, there are lattes and iced cuppas here. The café also serves bagels, cookies and cakes.

Co-founders Viggnesh V, Venkatesh Kannan and Shiv Murali

Co-founders Viggnesh V, Venkatesh Kannan and Shiv Murali | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Viggnesh says that Davrah often holds coffee tasting sessions and workshops over the weekend. They are looking to create a community. It is evident why it feels like people at Davrah shapeshift into each other. When one laptop-wielding ‘creative type’ leaves, another takes their place. Groups merge by their teal door. It is after all, their spot.

Davrah is at 18, 1st Cross Street, TTK Road, Alwarpet. A meal for two costs ₹200.

