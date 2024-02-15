February 15, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST

As our filter kaapi loving city slowly opens up to try cortados and macchiatos, cafes and roasteries are coming up with more innovative ways to serve coffee. At the newly opened branch of Beachville Coffee Roasters on Khader Nawaz Khan Road, a bright red watermelon popsicle is dropped into a glass filled with ice, over which a heady brew of espresso is poured, and topped with sparkling water. The drink is refreshing, and is surprisingly delicious for something made with two polarising ingredients — watermelon and coffee.

“We make this drink with single-origin beans from the Attican estate. Watermelon is used by many growers in processing the beans. These are two flavours that seem strange, but pair well, especially with a darker coffee like this one as the acidity from the watermelon and the bitterness from the coffee hit different parts of your palate,” shares Divya Jayashankar, founder, Beachville Coffee Roasters.

Much like their coffee pop and jelly latte, the bright ambience of this 65-seater cafe is refreshing, featuring a bold facade that encourages you to ‘Come find your coffee’.

“There is a lot of interest in specialty coffee, and people are keen to try new blends and brewing techniques. We conduct workshops and sessions around coffee, but even on regular days, our customers tell us how they want their coffee to taste and how they want to brew it. We then give them the right kind of grind. When 85% of the country are tea drinkers, a lot of education and reimagination is needed to improve the consumption of coffee,” shares Divya.

She suggests that we try the Dark White, which has steamed coconut milk and a thick decoction made with Dark Horse, a new blend at Beachville. The drink is light, yet creamy with a mild zing from cardamom. “I had coconut payasam in mind when we created this drink,” says Divya.

The new Beachville also offers an expanded menu, with food crafted to be paired with the many varieties of coffee they brew. We give their panuozzos a try, and these thinly rolled-out sourdough flatbreads come with a variety of filling. The caprese variant is fresh and tangy with ripe tomatoes, soft mozzarella cheese, pesto, and basil. We also try the fig, ricotta, and honey version with arugula which is flavourful without being too sweet.

“Many cafes have opened up in the city in the last few years. While we spend a lot of time in cafes, we take our own sweet time to eat. But not all dishes taste good when they get cold. The Italian panuozzos taste good even if they aren’t eaten hot. We also have idli arancini, a dish inspired by how my mother would repurpose leftover idlis from the morning, as an evening snack. It is the perfect side for our customers who are here for the strong filter coffee,” says Manoj Padmanaban, partner and head of experiences at Beachville Coffee Roasters.

The idli arancini is spicy and crunchy on the outside and underneath the panko crust, is fluffy, and garlicky.

Apart from coffee and bites to go with it, there are yogurt parfaits, oat jars, and chia puddings that pair well with your morning caffeine hit, but are available through the day. Much of this menu will soon find its way to the popular original Beachville, set on St. Mary’s Road in Alwarpet.

Beachville Coffee Roasters is at 11/19, Khader Nawaz Khan Road. A meal for two is priced at approximately ₹1,000.