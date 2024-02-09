Try smash burgers at Kochi’s new burger joint

February 09, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

“The burger is perhaps the most misunderstood food,” says Nizar V H, founder of The Burgery In, a recently-opened burger joint on Sahodaran Ayyappan Road. “If made in an authentic way, it can be a complete meal by itself with protein, carbohydrates and greens. Not all burgers are junk,” he adds.

Devouring an LA Smash, a substantial smash beef burger with jalapenos and flavoured with their in-house sauce at The Burgery In, one has to agree with Nizar. It is a full, satisfying meal. Smash burgers are the forte of the joint, with a variety to choose from such as the smashed mushroom beef burger, LA legendary smash and ultimate smash beef burger to mention a few.

Smash burgers are those that have ground beef placed on a hot griddle, smashed with a spatula into a patty that is placed between the buns. “When cooked in this manner, the natural protein in the meat and the carbohydrates combine in what is called the Maillard reaction. This gives it a unique flavour,” says Nizar.

What started as a small home-based business is today a flourishing enterprise with two outlets — one in Kodungallur, one in Kochi and a third set to open in Bengaluru. Nizar, who was working in the UAE, came back to his hometown in Kodungallur during Covid-19 in 2020. As someone who has always made burgers at home for himself, and who enjoyed experimenting with them, he started selling homemade burgers after acquiring a food license. He soon started operating a cloud kitchen in Kodungallur. He used an out-house for the cooking and soon found a fanbase.

“Cooking was something I enjoyed doing all through my growing up years. I would make my own kebabs and burgers, especially. I loved trying out new things and my friends and family enjoyed eating the food I made, too,” he adds.

He would also visit every burger joint when he was in the UAE, and also on his many travels. “Over the years, I learnt that the burger was far from the simple concept of a patty and buns. It is so layered. I tried smoked burgers, smashed burgers and discovered that there is a whole world out there for the burger lover,” Nizar says.

Though a B Com Finance and Taxation graduate, Nizar’s heart was always in food. “I had never thought of opening my own food joint. But when I saw that people loved my burgers and I kept getting repeat orders, the idea of opening one dawned on me,” he says.

He opened The Burgery In in Kodungallur in 2022 and in Kochi in 2023 in partnership with his friend Rahul M B. Nizar has trained the chefs himself and he helps in the cooking most of the time. Every three months, new additions feature on the menu.

While chicken burgers are also available at the joint, demand is for beef, says Nizar.

It has a signature pizza menu as well including Neapolitan margherita pizza, classic burrata pizza and bacon and mushroom pizza.