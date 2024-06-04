GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Try ‘paalkova‘ milk at Coimbatore’s Aavin outlets

The beverage is made by stirring in hot milk with the sticky sweet

Published - June 04, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Sudarsana Muthuvel
Paalkova milk being prepared at Aavin Elite Parlour in Coimbatore.

Paalkova milk being prepared at Aavin Elite Parlour in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Aavin’s paalkova milk is not a complicated drink. It is simply hot milk poured over sweet paalkova, and served. The drink has caught the fancy of the people of Coimbatore, gaining popularity in the recent times. The hot and sweet beverage is now suggested as a must-try when one visits Coimbatore.

Vadivel Kumar, who makes paalkova milk in the R S Puram parlour says that the drink has been around for decades. Their inspiration? Travellers who regularly asked for hot milk and paalkova, and enjoyed having them together at Aavin’s milk booth at the railway station. “We noticed people enjoying this combination often, which made us think: why not create a drink with these two ingredients?” he adds. He remembers that in their initial years, the drink was sweeter than the current version. It was tweaked over the years to suit the taste of consumers.

The beverage is popular in the city

The beverage is popular in the city | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Paalkova milk is available at all the five Union-owned parlours of Aavin milk in Coimbatore. Booths that do not come under the union make the drink according to demand. Locals and outsiders alike have taken a liking to this drink and are excited to make new additions. “People create their variations. Some customers ask us to add badam powder to the drink,“ says one of the workers.

So, why is the beverage made only in the city? The answer lies in Coimbatore’s weather. It influences the consistency and the colour of the sweet and workers say that paalkova made in Coimbatore blends well with hot milk.

Available at RS Puram and other Union-owned Aavin milk outlets

