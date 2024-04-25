Try idli in coconut shells at Hyderabad’s Swaad of South

April 25, 2024 04:26 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

Take a fresh look at south Indian tiffin. Swaad of South, a chain of restaurants in Hyderabad finds innovative ways to serve South Indian traditional cuisine. This Udupi-style eatery, which features comfortable seating, is ideal for family breakfast gatherings and a quick working lunch. Their outlets are in Basheerbagh, Madhapur, Ranigunj and Karkhana.

What sets Swaad of the South (SOS) apart from the many other other places that serve idlis and dosa are its signature dishes.

The coconut shell idli, for instance, is made with regular idli batter but blended with grated coconut. It is steamed with their signature podi that is not too spicy. The roasted dals used for the podi add a delightful nutty flavour. It is topped with ghee before being served. The flavour of steamed grated coconut with idli was a first for me; it tasted good even without sambar.

I also had a ghee plain dosa and a ghee karam thatte idli, a current rage in Hyderabad. SOS serves their tiffin with a mean coconut green chilli chutney.

The open masala dosa is the Karnataka style dosa. It is a flat dosa that comes with a heavy mix of the alu masala, butter and podi as the topping.

“Swaad of South was conceptualised focusing on a pure vegetarian menu. Our brand’s motto is to offer an affordable meal with taste and hygiene,” says Ronak Singhi, Co-Founder of Swaad of South. “The Karkhana outlet is the most recent outlet,” he adds. The Karkhana outlet caters to that part of Secunderabad.

SOS also offers a rice combo platter with three different types of rice dishes. I chose the vegetable pulao, bisi bele bath and lemon rice. The pulao reminded me of the good-old vegetable biryanis at tiffin centres. The rice items are all served with raita and veg korma.

There is also the malabar parota and puris, which are served with vegetarian korma. To complete the meal, there is Jigarthanda, rose milk, filter coffee and a couple of fruit juice options.

There are a few mini thalis as well, perfect for a quick working lunch. SOS is designed in the QSR style but with seating options. Food is served hot and mostly off the tawa or steamer (in case of idli-dosa).

To end the meal, try their special halwa. It is a moong dal halwa made with ghee, cashew, milk, sugar and saffron.

Swaad of South, Ranigunj, Cost for two ₹400 approximately