Try a chilly cheese paniyaram in Coimbatore from The Paniyaram Company

April 27, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

‘Better than your amma’s paniyaram’ reads a poster as we step inside The Paniyaram Company. The sizzle of hot pans add to the anticipation.

“Our offerings represent the authentic taste of the South Indian snacking experience, reminiscent of the flavours we cherished in our own homes,” says Akash Teckchandani, one of the founders, adding that they “aim to carve out a new market space for paniyaram within the snacking industry.”

Stating that the lack of authentic paniyaram outlets in Coimbatore prompted him to start The Paniyaram Company along with his younger brother Chiraag Uttamchandani, Akash says the company offers “a blend of modernised and traditional paniyarams as a quick-service kitchen.”

The menu features vegetarian and non-vegetarian paniyarams with fillings such as chilli cheese, paneer makhani, Chettinad chicken, mutton chukka, among others. We order the popular chicken Chettinad and vegetarian chilli cheese. From where we are seated, we can see our paniyarams being prepared. The chef pours batter into pans with small, hollowed-out provisions, adding a filling of chilli cheese inside. Another layer of batter is then poured over, forming the outer crust. The resulting creation is fried until crisp and served.

As we proceed to taste the new varieties, Akash gives an insight into flavours of the chutneys they are served with. “We believe that featuring six chutneys on our menu not only promotes balanced nutrition but also complements our paniyarams perfectly,” says Akash.

“We’ve introduced our unique kuzhambu chutney. It is a thick getti chutney to complement our paniyarams. By preparing a Chettinad-based kuzhambu and consistently heating it, we achieve the desired chutney consistency,” explains Siddhart Sethi, the founder of The Cloud Kitchen Project, who is a recipe consultant at the restaurant.

The chilli cheese paniyaram, accompanied by chili garlic kaara chutney and coconut chutney, is a treat that vanishes in under five minutes. The best way to begin indulging in this cheese-loaded delight is to pull apart the ends of the paniyaram, relishing the stretch of melted cheese, and savouring them first.

The soft and fluffy chicken inside, coupled with the crunchy outer layer, paired with kuzhambu chutney, tomato thokku, and pumpkin fennel chutney, creates a delightful fusion of bold flavours.

We order another, this time, we choose the egg kara paniyaram. Instead of being encased in batter, the piri piri cheese fillings are nestled within a thick and spongy layer of egg. A sprinkle of oregano inside adds an extra kick to the spice levels.

The Paniyaram Company offers a quirky ambiance with its open kitchen concept, allowing diners to witness the culinary action firsthand. Cartoons adorning the walls add a playful touch, with amusing captions like ‘Did you know RUM is made from paniyaRUM?’

‘’To maintain the authentic, homemade snack essence, we turned to Veena Uttamachandani, a seasoned home chef with 45 years of experience in South Indian cuisine. When Siddharth and the team finalised the recipes, Veena akka’s expertise was our immediate choice. Now, she prepares all our chutneys and Chettinad stuffings,” Akash states. “In the future, we aim to incorporate healthier millet options into our paniyaram menu as well,” he adds

Back to the food. By the time we make up our mind to try another paniyaram — the ghee podi paniyaram — we are quite full. This one is on the spicier side, and we realise an average person can finish off two sets of paniyarams at best; if tempted to indulge further, be prepared to take some leftovers home.

And now, onto what we have eagerly anticipated: desserts, yet another reason for our visit.

We opt for the strawberry and cream paniyaram, where the centre is generously filled with sweetened strawberry puree, complemented by a luscious drizzle of cream.

Apart from their paniyarams, their pal soda and flavoured coffees are popular. We try the rose pal soda and hazelnut coffee, both of which are refreshing. Their clever blend of pal soda with sabja seeds challenges the notion that soda and milk don’t mix. This creation dances down our throats, a sweet escape from the blazing sun.