Picture this: It’s 2124, a century into the future, and India is an economic superpower. As an extension of her hegemony, India also wields significant culinary influence over Southeast Asia. Primarily, Malaysia and Singapore. At least that’s the story Ming Yang Chai wants to tell. Spurred on and inspired during a trip to Mumbai in May 2023, the Johor Bahru native (a small city in Malaysia that serves as a gateway to Singapore via a causeway over the Straits of Johor) decided to do his bit to add to the Indian cocktail culture with Bumipura. The name encapsulates the vision of a space that honours tradition while embracing innovation. “Bumi” translates to earth or land, and “Pura” means city.

The space

This spanking new cocktail bar in Mumbai’s Lower Parel pays homage to the authentic flavours of Singapore and Malaysia. “I had to come back after my first trip, which I did in December 2023. In Mumbai, bartenders craft cocktails with passion, but the drinks often get overlooked, unlike the dedicated cocktail bars in Singapore, Tokyo, and Malaysia,” says Ming.

The first thing you notice when you enter the all-black space is the design, which fuses ancient and modern elements, inspired by Mumbai’s Elephanta Caves and Tesla’s Cybertruck. The facade features dark rocky columns, while the sleek, stainless steel interior creates a futuristic vibe. At the heart is a 21-foot stainless steel bar by SpeedX, with two stations and seating for eight, encouraging interaction between bartenders and guests.

“I wanted the space to be a community gathering place where conversations are free-flowing. We want them to bond over the stories we are telling with the hope that it sparks something in them,” says Ming.

The cocktails

The cocktail menu has eight drinks, including a wonderful aperitif called the Jungle Bird, a spin on the cocktail created by Jeffrey Ong Swee Teik in 1978 at the Aviary Bar in Kuala Lumpur’s Hilton. Named after the tropical birds visible from the bar, it usually features Jamaican black rum, Campari, pineapple juice, lime juice, and sugar syrup. Ming’s spin includes Campari, pineapple juice, and rum too, but it takes it easy on the sweetness.

A lot of the drinks, inspired by wholesome Malay and Singaporean food, is an extension of what Ming has previously done at Exposed JB, his four-seater speakeasy that blended photography and craft cocktails for a unique experience. Inspired by artwork like Lourdes Grobet’s Family Portrait series, its drinks use photography techniques, such as in the Infrared and Cyanotype cocktails.

Bottoms up

We started the night with the Gloves & Bibs, a savoury and umami-rich cocktail with layers of complexity. It combines the briny depth of crab distillate with the bold flavours of sun-dried tomato-infused rum. The addition of Shiraz Cabernet introduces a rich, fruity undertone, while Korean fruit vinegar balances the drink with acidity. The spicy tincture adds a subtle kick, enhancing the cocktail’s vibrant character.

It was paired with golden brown baos with oozing spicy sweet and sour chilli crab filling.

Next up was Thunder – a bold and nostalgic cocktail that fuses earthy, nutty flavours with a zesty citrus twist. The peanut and sesame-infused Maya Pistola Joven adds depth and richness, while matcha syrup and fresh basil provide a refreshing green note. Nimboo offers a tangy brightness, and the rice puff adds a delightful crunch, rounding out the drink with texture and subtle sweetness.

It was paired with the C.R. Burger, which reimagines Hainanese Chicken Rice with a juicy chicken patty, crisp cucumber, spicy chilli, and ginger spring onion sauces, all served between aromatic rice ‘buns.’ This portable fusion dish delivers familiar flavours in a fresh, convenient form.

There was also O is the New Black, which is inspired by the nostalgic Kopiko candy. This cocktail blends coffee-infused butter fat-washed vodka, white pepper-infused gin, Campari, and Rosso. The rich, comforting flavours of coffee and butter are balanced by the bitters and spice for a memorable sip. Paired with Kaya Toast Supreme—eggless brioche, pumpkin kaya jam, and coffee liqueur-infused butter—it offers a harmony of sweet and savoury notes.

We ended the night with Dear Seri, a creative take on Malaysia’s iconic Nasi Lemak. It blends pandan-infused coconut oil fat-washed gin, vodka, and Japanese sake for a rich, complex flavour. The gin’s botanical notes enhance the pandan, while sake brings a rice-like depth, balanced by a refreshing cucumber-chilli syrup and a spicy kick. Topped with a warm coconut rice foam and rimmed with savoury peanuts, it’s a cocktail that perfectly captures the essence of the dish. Paired with bite-sized Nasi Lemak Balls, it offers a unique fusion of flavours in a bar-friendly format.

Bumipura embodies the vision that many establishments strive for—viewing food through a cultural lens that bridges the past, present, and future. Each dish and drink is not just sustenance; it narrates a story, evokes memories, and provides an experience that connects tradition with innovation, while blending local flavours with global influences.

Bumipura is at ground floor, unit 1, B wing, Trade Tower, Kamala Mills compound, Lower Parel. Here drinks for two cost ₹5000