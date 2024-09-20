Bright sunflowers welcome us as we step inside Nostalgia- The Old School Bakery located amidst century-old bungalows in Bandra’s popular Hill Road. Despite being new in the neighbourhood (it launched in July), the bakery housed in a heritage building — Ferns Mansion that was built in 1914 — feels like it has been here forever. The ceilings are scalloped, the verandah constructed with timber, and the skylights and windows are fixed with stained glass panes. Today, this structure is home to 11 apartments along with commercial spaces like Nostalgia.

The cafe is the brainchild of Ranji Trophy cricketer and restaurateur Sinan Khader along with his uncle Salim Khader. Sinan says “We aimed to create a place where people could leave their worries behind and reflect on the best days of their lives. Every visitor will find themselves reminiscing about childhood stories, discussing their favourite music and movies, and making new memories while cherishing the old ones.”

Bun maska and chai

We visited Nostalgia on a drizzling Sunday afternoon and the manager Godfrey Falcon suggested we try Mumbai’s quintessential bun maskaand chai.The chicken junglee sandwich with shredded chicken, mayonnaise, hint of coriander and black pepper was hearty and satisfying. We also tried crunchy egg puffs, chicken and corn quiche andpaneer tikka roll, all of which tasted homemade and fresh out of kitchen.

We paired our bakery bites with Mumbai’s very own Pallonji soda in raspberry and vanilla flavours. This iconic drink is part of a rich tapestry of Parsi culture, celebrated in the city’s Irani cafes. Conflicted by the many options at the sweet counter display, which featured Dutch pasty, German white forest pastry, baked cheesecake, blueberry muffins and more, we finally picked the classic Lotus Biscoff cheesecake and Bourbon brownie. The cheesecake is unbaked, and the fork glided through its thick buttery Biscoff biscuit base. The Bourbon brownie is made of Bourbon biscuits blended with classic old school brownies for a thick and fudgy treat.

The menu also includes butter cream buns, cinnamon rolls, croissants, veg pattice, quiche (mushroom and spinach and corn), keema pao, keemapatti samosa, blueberry muffin, chocolate eclairs, Florentino tarts, cola floats and hot chocolate fudge. For a powerful blast from the past, try the Milo, Boost and Horlicks on offer, served as hot drinks.

Back to rock and roll

The bakery transports customers to the time of rock and roll, the 90s era of the radio, cassettes, and vinyl records. There are coasters of Bollywood classics like Don, Sholay, Deewar, Silsila and Abhimaan stuck on the wall, and collages of TV shows such as Malgudi Days, Tintin, along with pictures of musical bands and comic books that most of us grew up with.

The interior design, reminiscent of a bygone era, features quaint knick-knacks, antique wooden furniture and benches. The ‘Foodopoly’ board creation is a highlight to relive the board games.

The vision to create a space where people can experience the joy of their childhood is executed by principal interior designers Neetika Daga Design and Namrata Saigal Design Atelier. Neetika says, “We have chosen natural materials like warm wood, lime-washed walls, and rough-plastered ceilings that breathe comfort. We have lovingly added details that spark personal favourite stories while ensuring the space remains both functional and enveloping.”

Nostalgia- The Old School Bakery, Hill Road, Bandra West, Mumbai, 7am to 12am, all days. It cost about ₹200 for two people