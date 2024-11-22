The Yard in Bengaluru is more than just a restaurant, it is a community space

Spread over 23,000 square feet, newly opened The Yard in Bengaluru’s Whitefield has something for everyone. Aiming to be more than a restaurant or a cafe, they plan to host community events, sports, movie screenings and DJ nights. The menu is designed by chef Shrey Puri who has worked at Indigo in Mumbai, as well as Bengaluru brands such as Prequel, Brassa and Lucky Chan. Curious to check it out, I make my way to Whitefield.

A tour of The Yard

Being located close to the Kundalahalli metro station helps with accessibility. As I enter The Yard I’m taken on a tour by the team.

There are two floors, along with the turf. It starts with the bakery and the cafe area. Here they offer fresh bakes, and sweet treats. In the corner is a pizza oven that doles out fresh pies.

Next, I walk up to the restaurant area, which has a casual dining set up. We move to the gaming area, where there is a pool table and arcade-style darts machine. The floor ends with a coworking space called the “Inventor’s corner”. Back on the first floor, next to the turf, is an open dance floor section with a fully stocked bar, and a large screen for sports and movie screenings.

What’s on the menu?

The walk works up an appetite so we take a seat in the casual dining section. The menu is global, with a selection of Indian favourites. The cream cheese and mushroom truffle dim sums are very well made; the casing is thin, and the filling is flavourful. The paneer tikka tacos are a fusion creation that works. Soft whole wheat tacos are stuffed with a spicy paneer tikka and fresh veggies. We wash these down with a cold coffee and a smokey brandy-based cocktail, called 22A Rambler. The cocktails had brandy, raspberry and saffron, so it was tasty and also a looker. .

The most fun part of the lunch is the Delhi 6 gol gappe. Pani puri in a restaurant setup rarely works, but the team at The Yard get full marks for their presentation style. The puris come to the table in a platter already stuffed with the potato mixture. And the water comes in pouches with screw tops, making it easy to pour. They have six types of flavoured waters — beetroot kokum, chilli guava, imli pudina, chilli garlic and anardana. These are the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

The menu has an extensive main course section with Indian and international dishes. Options include laal maas, biryani, Hakka noodles, steak and pasta.

For dessert, creamy and wobbly panna cotta paired with the fresh fruits is served. Next, I have the Matilda tsunami cake. No one needs an introduction to the famous chocolate cake from the movie Matilda. The tsunami part of the name refers to the chocolate sauce that is poured on top of the decadent sponge cake. I keep going back to this for more, it is indulgent and sinful.

Cost for two ₹1,200. At Whitefield. For more details, call 9980123543