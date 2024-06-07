The Mystic Mayans Cafe in Coimbatore adds a dash of history to its offerings

A Mayan face, adorned with traditional makeup and crowned with a chef’s hat, presides atop a majestic pyramid in The Mystic Mayans Cafe’s logo. Inside, Mayan calendars and hieroglyphic writings adorn the walls, their silent tales echoing through the ages. Amidst soft melodies, the cafe becomes a gateway to an ancient world.

“My fascination with history and food is inseparable,” says Sharmila Priya, a former literature professor who started the cafe. Sharmila’s passion for history, particularly the enigmatic Mayan civilisation, is evident at every corner of the cafe.

Along with the decor, the cafe’s menu is exciting as dishes are cooked with Mayan spices. Best sellers like roasted garlic basil tomato soup, cheeseling jhalmuri, prawn aglio olio, Dublin brie, smoked paneer burger, and Irish pub burger, now sit in the company of Mayan-spiced newcomers like curried chicken water chestnut soup, spicy fried chicken wings, truffle shroom burger, the Mayan hot chocolate and the xocolatl epidemic.

Just as we are engrossed in a game of Jenga, the chicken khakhra makes its entrance, its Instagram-worthy appearance stealing the spotlight. This desi crispy cracker is dressed in creamy sauce and tandoori mayo, and has succulent chicken, adorned with fresh coriander leaves. After the mouth-watering prelude, comes the intense flavours of the lemon pepper chicken skewers. Tender chunks of seasoned chicken, marinated in zesty lemon and pepper, brushed with flavoured butter, are grilled to charred perfection. Each bite delivers a gourmet blend of tangy zest and savoury richness, leaving a delightful warmth on the palate.

The menu also has options like creamy tomato tortellini, penne arrabiata, spaghetti aglio e olio, and more. A visit to the cafe is incomplete without savouring the baked Cajun chicken pasta — a continental classic that is a standout specialty.

“We aim to spark conversation and storytelling, ensuring each guest experiences a rich and memorable visit. It’s more than just food and flavour,” explains Sharmila, emphasising the cafe’s attention to detail. “Conversations were a big part of my previous profession, here, I’ve continued that tradition. Every visitor’s curiosity sparks engaging discussions, and their delight is fulfilling,” she adds.

As we gaze at the hieroglyphs, the aroma of hot chocolate permeates the space. It is rich with the comforting notes of cocoa, accented by subtle hints of vanilla and cinnamon. Next, we indulge in the xocolatl epidemic — a decadent chocolate cake, adorned with a luscious chocolate sauce and crowned with Belgian choco chips. We opt for the tropical delight of mango ice cream made with real mango, every spoonful offering the texture of fresh fruit, with discernible threads of mango pulp.

“Looking ahead, we’re excited to introduce live music and expand our offerings to include Indian-inspired snacks,” says Sharmila.

As we end our meal with a sip of litchi flavoured Artic sky drink, our experience is topped off with a personalised fortune message — each customer receives one. Mine reads, ‘When you want something, the universe conspires in helping you achieve it.’

Located at 66, Lokamaniya Street West, RS Puram. Cost for two is ₹800. For details, call 9840484347.