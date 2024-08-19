The Brook, a new bar by Sidecar’s Yangdup Lama, brings Himalayan flavours to Gurugram

A new neighbourhood bar in Gurugram, The Brook, founded by the award-winning team of Sidecar (New Delhi) and Cocktails & Dreams Speakeasy (Gurugram), conjures up the imagery of Lord Alfred Tennyson’s famous poem The Brook — how a little stream meanders through hills and ridges, never letting any obstacle impact its flow.

Once you enter the space, it is easy to forget you are in a busy part of the city. Dim lights and the interplay of wood and stone transport you to a cosy nook in the hills. A bespoke art installation using hook tapestry weaves, created by textile artist Julie Kagti in collaboration with Royal Enfield, is a seamless addition, reminding one of the diverse habitat of mountainous regions.

The cocktail programme and the food menu offer 16 signature concoctions and 36 dishes, spread between light bites, small plates and mains, in an attempt to showcase the lesser-known ingredients of the Great Himalayan Belt.

“Born and brought up in Darjeeling, with roots across the Himalayan belt, I have always had an affinity for the region, its rich heritage and beautiful produce. We are paying homage to those traditions through Brook,” says co-founder Yangdup Lama, who was recently awarded the Roku Industry Icon 2024 title by Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

A sip of Nature

The cocktail, Happy Himachali Hi Ball, sets the tone for the evening with its combination of blended whisky, reduced Himalayan apple cider vinegar, maple and sparkling water. It is zesty and will leave you feeling refreshed on a sultry day.

I also chance upon Po Cha on the menu and know I had to try it. Inspired by the butter tea in Ladakh, it has ghee-washed vodka, Himalayan pink salt, tea vermouth and brown-butter syrup. “Butter tea is usually made with yak butter in the mountains. Our idea was to convert the region’s welcome drink into a cocktail,” says Lama.

Next up is Duk Ley, meaning ‘it’s beautiful’ in Ladakhi. This gin-based drink has sea buckthorn as its dominant ingredient besides Himalayan honey and clarified milk. It is easy to wash down, making it one of their most popular drinks. The star of the show is Mitho Amilo (a Nepalese expression for sweet and sour) from Nepal. It has the flavour of gundruk, a dish from the region made of fermented and dried spinach. The date-and-jaggery syrup adds the right amount of sweetness.

For teetotallers, there’s thou cha (tea programme) and freshly roasted coffee by SubKo, the popular Mumbai-based speciality coffee brand, along with zero-proof offerings.

Homestyle Himalayan food

The food menu curated by Gautam Nijhawan is an extension of the cocktail programme, with similar ingredients incorporated into dishes. For instance, there is atmas Gundruk Sandheko, with crispy soybean tossed with dried gundruk and veggies, or the Baby Back Ribs with Belgian pork marinated overnight with seabuckthorn and glazed with bourbon whisky.

Unlike most bars, The Brook seems to have put thought into its small bites menu. The beet-arbi makes for a ideal chakna with the drinks. At first glance, it looks like the aloo chaat — a quintessential fare on Delhi streets. But bite into it and you realise the arbi iscovered in a beet-chilli sauce, tempered with ghee and crunchy jakhiya seeds that are abundant in Uttarakhand.

Another favourite is the Nepali fried chicken, a comforting dish with a light coating, courtesy of the use of rice flour as one of its ingredients. The snack is paired with dalle chutney and soya-chilli dipping sauce.

I also sample tacos made with kuttu atta or buckwheat, a staple grain in the Himalayas. This dish was stuffed with pan-fried chicken, dalle sauce and tomato chutney.

There are several large plates to try but I was too stuffed to order much. On Nijhawan’s recommendation, I try the fermented millet khichdi, which has a smattering of tempered jakhiya seeds and garlic in ghee, adding a pleasing tangy flavour. It is served with chukauni, a potato and yoghurt salad from Nepal with a tadka of methi dana.

I would like to visit again for the tabak maas and bhuteko bhaat, a signature fried rice from Nepal finished with a fried egg and jimbu seeds.

All in all, The Brook lives up to its name. Co-founder Minakshi Singh rightly sums it up, “The Brook is all set to become your retreat in the urban jungle. It’s very personal. The love for the vibe and the way we are as people. It’s very much a part of our character and we invite you to experience it.”

The Brook, located on the first floor of Crosspoint Mall, GL 108, Sector 28, DLF Phase IV, Gurugram, Haryana, is open from noon to midnight. The average cost for two is ₹1,500 + taxes; for reservations, call +91 9311512115