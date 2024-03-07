Taste of Telangana and Hyderabad at House of Bagara

March 07, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

House of Bagara in Hitech City is a restaurant that is designed on the lines of an old Bombay Irani cafe. The eatery with box seating, mirrors on the walls and frilled curtains over the partitions for privacy makes you feel at home with its simple decor.

As the name suggests, the restaurant focuses on Hyderabadi specialities, including bagara rice and biryani. It also serves evergreen favourites such as bun-maska chai, fizzy masala kala khatta, Shikampuri kebab, haleem and of course pathar ka gosht.

The menu is elaborate — and unabashedly geared towards carb lovers. So do not even think of trading rice with quinoa or couscous here. Instead pair your rice Telangana style chicken and mutton curry, or tala huwa chicken. House of Bagara (HoB) has been conceptualised by Maaninee Reddy Guduru with a focus on showcasing Hyderabadi/Telangana cuisine which she is absolutely proud of.

Maaninee said, “I was running a cloud kitchen. The could kitchen more or less had the same menu. It was a successful cloud kitchen so I decided to turn it into a restaurant. We added some more dishes to be able to cater to cross section of diners. House of Bagara’s menu is purely influenced by the food of the region. I wanted to offer home favourite combinations of bagara rice with curries and khatti dal etc.

Since there was lukmi on the menu, I went for a portion of it, with a frizzy kala khatta sharbat. The drink reminded me of masala Thumbs Up with the flavour of kala khatta. Do give it a try if frizzy drinks with masalas are your thing. Then came the lukmi which was quite large for me. It could have been slightly more flaky but I love the fact that someone has put lukmi on the menu. After that came haleem; it is flavourful and is a non-spicy version.

If you want to try more than a couple of dishes here, it will be a good idea to go with someone to share. After a round of kebabs: pathar ka gosht, chicken kali mirch etc, I could barely think of fitting in some rice or roti. Then came the paneer pista roll. Things like these make paneer interesting, give it a try.

Taking a break with a walk around the restaurant to take a peep into the kitchen etc, I settled back again for the main course. Anar dana kulcha, butter kulcha, nawabi paneer, khatti dal, bagara baingan, tala hua chicken and homestyle chicken curry.

I loved the slightly sweet, semi-gravy tala hua chicken. Was it hot? Yes, it is a spicy curry where the sweetness comes from a thick tomato-onion combination. Would have loved to try the Telangana mutton and chicken curry that is being raved about online. Unfortunately, the chef who prepares these Telangana-style dishes was on leave.

HoB has special bagara rice and curry combinations as well that work perfectly as a ‘working lunch’. HoB’s curries also stood out for me because they weren’t the signature red and white curries that taste the same everywhere. Each gravy, literally, brought something new, as a flavour, to the table.

For dessert, it was the Apricot milk cake. A sweet end to a good meal.

House of Bagara is at Hitech City. Table for two ₹400-₹1000 (depending on what one chooses to eat)

For queries call 8977605992