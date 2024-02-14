February 14, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

Dinner begins with chicken shorba, recommended by executive chef Sheik Abdul Rab. It is soothing, served at the perfect temperature for a on a windy February evening. We also try an assortment of tikkas, of which the murgh malai tikka, Afghani broccoli, and prawn tikka stand out. The fish tikka (made with easily accessible basa) and mushroom tikka, however, are fairly bland, and leave less impact.

Stating that he recruited chefs who have significant experience in Punjabi cuisine for this space, Abdul says they carefully choose the meat, and marinate it for hours in hung curd and spices. “The tenderness of the meat can be enhanced by adding a few pieces of pineapple or raw papaya. The kebabs are then cooked on a low heat in tandoor,” says the chef. This attention to detail could explain why the the meat preparations here win hands down in comparison to many of the vegetarian dishes on the menu.

Of course, at a Punjabi restaurant, we must try the sweet lassi. The restaurant serves alcohol as well, so you can pair your meal with something stronger if you choose.

We sip on lassi as we try an assortment of rotis, which include chur chur parathas (fried in oil till crisp), makki ki roti, and garlic naan. They are served with sarson ka saag (a popular Punjabi dish made with mustard leaves), Rogan josh (a popular Kashmiri-style lamb meat preparation) and dal makhani. While the dal makhni turns out to be a bit bland, the Sarson ka saag, which is served with a blob of ghee and crushed jaggery, is delicious, especially when paired with the sturdy makki ki roti.Rogan Josh and Chur Chur Parata are made for each other.

As a biryani lover, I am tempted to try the biryani - the menu changes everyday, and I sample the aromatic vegetable dum biryani. On weekends, they serve chicken and mutton dum biryani as well.

We have gulab jamun for dessert, which turned out to be a damp squib. Ending the dinner with that sweet lassi may have been a more prudent decision.