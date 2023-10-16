HamberMenu
Tapas-style menu debuts at Geist’s Rajajinagar restaurant

Along with a new tapas menu, curated by Altaf Patel, the bar also ups the ante at the establishment with a technique-forward cocktail menu

October 16, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST

  • Restaurant Geist Brewing Co. , Rajajinagar
  • Cuisine European
  • Cost ₹₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Swathi Nair
Swathi Nair
Tapas style menu at Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar

Tapas style menu at Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“Have you dined with us before?”

As I settled into my seat at Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar, the server seemed eager to assess whether I required any assistance. “No, not really. But I have tried your beer, it is quite nice,” I reply.

However, my response does not really matter. If there is one thing the waiter at Geist is going to do, it is walk you through the menu: It’s the new tapas menu. Small plates. “Everything is designed to be shared”. That’s the one thing that has left every Bengalurean sighing every time they go out dining with friends and family — small plates.

While small plates are great for trying different cuisines, they do not really work if all you want is to have a hearty meal and not set off on an exploration of bar bites across continents, burning a hole in your wallet. And if you do really intend to have a meal that fills you, be prepared to order from three to six plates per person.

Tapas style menu at Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar

Tapas style menu at Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

And all I wanted was lunch when I went to Giest’s new tapas-style menu tasting. Was the food good? Delicious! Was I full after? I came home and made myself some curd rice.

Curated by Altaf Patel, corporate chef at Geist Brewing Co, the tapas menu features food from across the globe with a desi take, such as Ghee Roast Bone Marrow, Tuna Tataki, Barbeque Beer Soy Glazed Ribs, Aiyam Taliwang Skewers, Salmon & Coconut and Fried Brie with Fig Chutney.

The pumpkin hummus served with spent grain pita was a crunchy, creamy and zesty bite. I paired it with the Siam Sweet Curry, a cocktail that draws inspiration from the Thai Green Curry and incorporates vodka. This green-hued drink carries the essence of the curry with a subtle touch of chili oil drizzled on top.

The Spanish patatas bravas — potato fries with sweet and spicy tomato sauce, sriracha mayo, peri podi rub, tamarind kachumber and sesame seed — is a chakhna that is so familiar to the Indian palate. It has fried potato, which we love, and citrusy, sweet and spicy flavours; this Sir, is what we would call chakhna pro max. The Tuna Tataki fuses Vietnamese Nuoc Cham and Japanese Tataki searing techniques, serving it with pickled grapes, jalapeno, and red pepper relish, allows the ingredients to shine.

Cocktail at Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar

Cocktail at Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The bar programme at their Rajajinagar establishment impresses with its innovative approach to familiar flavours. A standout is the GNR spritzer, featuring a house blend of white and red wine carbonated into rosé wine soda, complemented by lime, simple syrup, and gin. For a unique combination of spiced wine and tonic water, Granny’s Sunday brunch was a standout choice. Non-alcoholic options include the Kadubu lassi, inspired by Karnataka’s Kadubu sweet, offering a thick shake and humorously named “on duty” because duty alli kuiyuvudilla saar! (No drinking on duty, sir).

Finally, while many Bengaluru restaurants excel at Tiramisu, Geist’s coffee-forward Tiramisu is a worthy contender, making it a delightful way to conclude the meal for someone who takes her filter coffee black, with no sugar.

Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar

Geist Brewing Co. in Rajajinagar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Geist Brewing Co. , Rajajinagar
Hits: Patatas bravas, GNR spritzer
Misses: Za’atar zucchini
Wallet factor: A meal for two without alcohol costs ₹1,100+
