Take a break, have a cup of filter coffee with some bajjis

Simply South’s Coffee break menu will make you look forward for the evening

February 03, 2024 10:19 am | Updated 10:19 am IST

  • Restaurant Simply South
  • Cuisine Street Food
  • Cost ₹₹
  • Address SEE MAP
Prabalika M Borah
Prabalika M. Borah
The new Simply South at Salarpuriya Sattva Knowledge city

The new Simply South at Salarpuriya Sattva Knowledge city | Photo Credit: Prabalika M Borah

A cup of filter coffee with some bajjis on the side...sounds like a plan for your evening break? If you watched #90’s Biopic, the Telugu series trending on ETVWin platform, then you surely know the importance of bajjis in the evening. The series has a  ‘Bajji’ episode which had my mind fixated on having bajjis without the pain of having to dip my fingers in the batter to prepare them. 

For the uninitiated, bajji is a deep fried, South Indian snack. 

So when I received a message from Chef Chalapathi Rao of Simply South (Knowledge City) , announcing a Coffee Break menu he had introduced, featuring only bajjis and filter coffee, thiscoffee lovers’ heart skipped a beat. That combo would have any coffee lover salivating.

Punugulu is a fried snack, made with idli-dosa batter

Punugulu is a fried snack, made with idli-dosa batter | Photo Credit: Prabalika M Borah

Once there, I found that the menu lists most of my favourites, led by Filtre Kaapi (that is the South Indian filter coffee, as listed in the menu), followed by mirchi bajji, Vizag beach bajji (aka raw banana bajji) and an assorted bajji platter that includes alu bajji, onion bajji, brinjal bajji and palak bajji, along with masala vada, punugulu, Mysore bonda, onion pakoda and aloo bonda.

Filter Kaapi at Simply South

Filter Kaapi at Simply South

Chef Chalapathi Rao, also a Masterchef Telugu judge who is currently in Hyderabad during a break from the Masterchef shoot, explains the idea of a ‘Coffee Break’ menu: “Who wouldn’t love a cup of coffee with some snacks in the evening? Most of the IT employees in Knowledge City take a break in the evening, I wanted to make that break session worth it.” No wonder the highest selling dish is the assorted bajji platter, priced at ₹199. 

I ordered a portion of masala vada, punugulu, mirchi bajji and an assorted bajji platter. The punugulu came first with tomato and peanut chutney, followed by the masala vada. The rest came after that. The joy of fresh, hot, crispy, bajjis on the table! 

Mirchi bajji features in Simply South’s Coffee Break menu

Mirchi bajji features in Simply South’s Coffee Break menu

The mirchi bajjis were perfect; with all the right elements that makes it extra special, chopped onions and a dash of tamarind pulp in the centre. I loved the little punugulu too because anything that tastes faintly like an idli becomes my instant favourite; crispy, fluffy, round punugulu are made with idli-dosa batter to which onions are added before being fried in oil.   

Filtre Kaapi came as a grand finale to the evening. I did a ‘bottoms up’ and headed home, satiated  

