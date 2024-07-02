Street food from the world over gets a twist at New Delhi’s Dos by Tres 

When I walk into Dos by Tres on a weeknight, the newly opened restaurant in the capital’s upscale Lodhi Colony is bursting at the seams. It is hardly surprising because its co-founders — chefs Jatin Mallick and Julia Carmen Desai — have built a tribe of loyalists with the award-winning Tres in the same neighbourhood, over the last decade.

With Dos, their second concept, the duo has moved away from quintessential fine dining to present street food from all over the world, with a twist. The decor aligns with this thought: a blend of the old and new, with brown-red brick walls coexisting with modern artwork. “The menu attempts to elevate familiar dishes that belong to different cultures. Dos by Tres is all about great energy, vibrancy and a youthful vibe. However, our ethos to offer unmatched service and hospitality like Tres remains unchanged,” says Chef Jatin.

I decide to dive into its vast menu with a few small plates. However, Jatin insists that their beverage menu is worth a try. The current selection does not include alcoholic drinks, but they are expected to have their bar license in a month. There is still much to choose from. From spritzers to smoothies, mocktails to iced teas, and cold-pressed juices — the options are focussed on fresh and locally available ingredients.

Since I have a soft spot for mangoes, I try the Spicy Smooth Raspados, a slushy mocktail that brings together the sweetness of mangoes and the tanginess of oranges, with the spicy kick of jalapenos. Dos also has wellness-oriented beverages for fitness-conscious folk. Popular picks here include the green shake with baby spinach, avocado, kale and maple, and the lentil smoothie with banana, mango, red lentils, coconut milk and agave syrup.

On to the food. I begin the meal with the familiar flavours of Goan chorizo stuffed in an arayes, a pita or flatbread popular as street food in the Middle East. It is stuffed with spiced Goan pork sausage. Next up is a taco that was far from conventional. Chef Jatin has created a whole wheat poi (a traditional Goan bread), which is flattened to resemble this Latin-American dish. It is further enhanced with different flavours like kasundi (Bengali variety of mustard sauce) or chipotle. I opt for the Fish Taco with bits of crisp fish, green salsa for that extra zing, and chipotle. A pile of lettuce adds much-needed crunch to the dish. “I believe that we have a lot of produce available, it’s only that chefs have to start using them. Plus, it’s also about pairing it with the right thing. We’ve played with ingredients that are available in our ecosystem,” adds Jatin.

Another example of their innovation is their rice selection, which celebrates the world’s love for the grain, from the Portuguese arroz rice, the Chorizo fried rice, and Egyptian and Thai interpretations of the same. But what takes the cake at Dos are its fermented potato dough pizzas. Chef Jatin says, “The dough has 50% flour and 50% potatoes. These are relatively healthier since we ferment them. It also gives the dough a different texture.”

I try a Neapolitan pizza with a light crust topped with barbeque pulled pork paired with pickled peppers and cherry tomatoes, cream cheese custard and parmesan cheese.

Leave some room for dessert because you will want to try everything that is on offer. The pull-me-up mango dessert with coconut rum tiramisu is bright and boozy. I also sample the sticky lemon honey buttered toast with vanilla soft serve and stone fruit compote. In my opinion, the flavours do not work as well together, though the toast and soft serve taste delicious separately.

All in all, Dos is a revelation to those who enjoy street food in an elevated format. Come here with a group of friends during the day, or on a date when the space has a high-energy vibe. If possible, come in a large group so that you can try as many dishes as possible.

If not, it gives you enough reasons to come back.