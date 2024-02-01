Stop over at Egco, one of Chennai’s new cafes, for a cold latte and eggs benedict

February 01, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

At Egco in T Nagar, where the sun streams through the cafe’s seemingly infinite canopies, Giri Tekki and Raksha Ravikkumar, the cafe’s co-owners, are whispering to each other. “That person who just walked in — the one with the green T-shirt — is a regular here. Orders the same thing every time — mushroom scramble and coffee,” says Giri.

In the one month that this 30-seater cafe has opened, Egco has managed to amass a battalion of regulars who lounge in both indoor and outdoor, at this minimalist cafe that serves around 20 varieties of coffee and eggs each.

It is evident why. The music is quiet enough for work and loud enough to drown conversation. The 10-seater indoor space is replete with natural light, while the outdoor seating, wrapped in whites, greys and browns, allows the food, coffee and the silence to shine. The beverage selection, offering a range of coffee and some tea options, is competitively priced.

The Chennai audience tends to be rigid with its coffee orders, preferring milk and sugar in it. the drink. The cafe has attempted to incorporate these requests, creating crowd-pleasers, even in drinks like espresso. Their biscoff choco bombon may likely leave Italian traditionalists hyperventilating though. Served in a shot glass, the coffee is served atop a bed of biscoff crumble and ganache. “Stir it until the ganache and coffee mix,” one is instructed. This sweet coffee concoction requires engagement and a functioning arm to stir well.

My preference shifts to the salted caramel cold coffee, another popular item on the menu, served in well-packaged cans that make it easy to grab and go. The drink is light and cold, perfect for the city’s summer that extends to 11 months a year.

The food menu is robust too, sporting a mostly egg-centric menu (Egco expands to eggs and coffee) with sandwiches, quick bites and smoothie bowls. Raksha says that they have incorporated local ingredients like curry leaves in their eggs benedict. The yellow hollandaise, bespeckled with tiny bits of karuvepillai green, goes shockingly well, a welcome deflection from the chives that often accompany this American classic. This comes with a bed of well-seasoned fries and a mayonnaise-based dip.

Raksha and Giri have been part of several other chaotic ventures together in the past. Raskha was in the world of films, designing clothes for actors, before meeting Giri and moving to the world of wedding planning and eventually, this cafe.

“We had an office in Alwarpet but my team and I would find ourselves stepping out to work in cafes,” says Raksha. Her several tribulations at these cafes caused her to ruminate about what was wrong there. “I am someone who is pretty critical about the food, beverage and ambiance at cafes so I was determined to ensure our cafe was rid of design-based issues. The food also had to be top-notch,” she says. Since Giri does not drink coffee, the onus was on her to do the several experiments on the menu. Opening the cafe has left her with an unhealthy coffee dependency, she adds.

The cafe requires a couple of changes. Although the idea is to serve grab-and-go food, better cutlery will help folks tear and eat the eggs benny, an already messy dish to eat. The owners add that they too are battling the city’s rising mosquito population, a problem faced by most other outdoor cafes in the city too.

Egco’s regulars however, seem undeterred. There are lines that end up waiting at the location in the evenings, says Raksha. They plan to host events soon and create a community. Since they are pet-friendly, there will also be animal adoption drives soon.

Egco’s logo makes me feel like there is a cracked egg on the face of an oblong-shaped critic (much like Ratatouille’s Anton Ego). Is that how the owners perceive us, hoity-toity critics, waltzing in with opinions? Even if that is true, their coffee order is uncompromised and the can is a sweet and funny keepsake.

Egco is at 8/19, 1st Cross Street, T. Nagar, Near Vidyodaya. A meal for two costs ₹500. Reach them @egco.in on Instagram.