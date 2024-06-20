Poojitha Gauravaram and Mithila Bongu are friends who decided to couple their childhood memories of a softy with the soft serves they had enjoyed as adults on their trips abroad. With a lot of thought on the ingredients, presentation and flavour, the two founded Two Folks Gourmet (TFG) a cafe — at Himayatnagar in Hyderabad — that specialises in soft serves.

TFG was founded with the intent of being a friendly neighbourhood cafe where guests can enjoy soft serves or sip a cup or two of specialty coffees.

The flavour and the balanced sweetness of the soft serves at TFG are earning them quite a few grown-up fans. Poojitha, one of the founders says, “We wanted people to taste the goodness of the ingredients. For the vanilla flavour, we use the beans and not any artificial flavours. We also use cream and milk to get a rich, creamy texture. Mithila and I have been friends since childhood and we both love the softy; it’s a beautiful memory. As adults, when we started travelling abroad, we saw soft serve as part of the street food culture. Also, the soft serve we enjoyed abroad tastes much better and is less sweet. We wanted to club our favourite childhood memory with our food experiences from our foreign trips.”

When the duo found a place near where Poojitha grew up, they decided to dive right in. Did the duo have to contemplate what food business they must look at? Mithila adds, “Maybe for a brief period. Then we realised we missed the soft serves the most. That’s how we went ahead with soft serves and started work with trials on flavour and ingredients. We were sure that our soft serves would not contain artificial flavours and would not be made from pre-packed mixes.”

Presently TFG has soft serves in flavours like vanilla, Belgium chocolate, pista, mango, biscoff and salted caramel. Then it was time for me to taste. I first tried the vanilla on the cone. The flavour, texture and sweetness were an ideal combination. Then a child suggested I try the pista flavour, so I did. It tasted like real pista with a nutty hint. Poojitha explains, “We use real ingredients, so the pista flavour is turning out to be a big crowd puller, followed by biscoff and salted caramel.”

TFG also serves the sofogato (soft serve with a shot of espresso), so give it a try. For coffee lovers, the cafe has a few speciality coffees in their pour-overs, apart from regular cold coffee shakes and more.

This cafe is a place you walk in, pick your softy and enjoy it to relieve childhood memories. If you want to have more than just a soft serve, go for their sundaes; they offer more than six flavours.