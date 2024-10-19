Give me a menu with a story on it, especially one with a dose of history and culture, and I am happy. I love bars where the cocktails have been thought through and are well crafted. Siren, the new Chinese cocktail bar in Bengaluru is just that. Located centrally on Lavelle Road, the bar brings together ancient traditions from the Asian country, with modern mixology techniques. Decidedly Chinese, the concept bar is the latest venture by the Olive Group.

The interiors are dimly lit, chic and distinctly Chinese in its aesthetic. Siren used to be Cantan, Olive’s Chinese restaurant. That has now shifted a floor below. Red dragons and paper lanterns dot the walls. We take a seat in one of the booths and peruse the menu. The cocktail menu is elaborate, while the food menu, featuring mainly bar nibbles, is a one-pager.

Waiter, there is duck in my cocktail

Let us decode the cocktail menu. The drinks take inspiration from Chinese festivals and celebrations and use innovative ingredients. Peking duck is made with duck fat washed whisky, plum juice, Falernum liqueur and Hoisin sauce. The drink is both sweet and savoury, and does not have a pronounced duck-fatty flavour, in case you are squeamish. Whisper in the sky is named after the Lantern Festival, and is made with Bourbon, black sesame, rice milk and brown butter. It is creamy and nutty.

Moon cake is based on the mid-autumn festival where the Chinese eat traditional mooncakes. The drink at Siren incorporates sweet and smoky notes with date rum, Lapsang rosso vermouth and Campari. In Chinese culture, Tomb Sweeping Day is when one pays respect to their ancestors. The cocktail Remember Jie is made from the flowers associated with this festival. Chrysanthemum gin and elderflower syrup come together in this floral number.

The drink I enjoy the most is a savoury concoction called Five o five. In the Dragon Boat Festival, bamboo-filled rice packets are thrown into rivers to honour Qu Yuan, a noted poet from 300 BCE. The drink has bamboo vodka and shiitake miso gin, along with soy sauce, cherry tomato, mezcal and honey.

Siren also has a stocked bar, a wine menu, and a few selected classic cocktails like martinis and old fashioneds.

Bar bites

The food menu has Chinese appetisers. I go for the cheung fun, rice noodle rolls. The noodles have a great texture, however the filling is the usual assortment of carrot, corn and cabbage. The grilled pork belly is glazed with a sweet and sticky sauce and is well made. The spring rolls are stuffed with shiitake mushrooms and deep fried. The homemade spicy sauce that it comes with is a winner. The cream cheese and truffle oil dimsum is a must-try.

For mains, they only offer two options, Hakka noodles and fried rice. Both are run of the mill, though they are traditional comfort food after a night of knocking back cocktails. The focus here is on the drinks rather than the food.

We sit for a long time after we finish eating, chatting and gossiping. The welcoming vibe of Siren makes it a great place to catch up with friends, or for intimate date night. Try the unique cocktails, skip the mains.

Cost for two ₹2,000. At Lavelle Road, Bengaluru. For more details, call 7718874933