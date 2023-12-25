GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sip on SOKA’s nostalgia-induced cocktails in Bengaluru

From Mysuru’s Yellaki Bananas to fragrant Jasmine Flowers, SOKA’s cocktails resonate with the rich flavours of Karnataka

December 25, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

Priyamedha Dutta
SOKA

SOKA | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A whole lot of theatrics unfolded at SOKA, Bengaluru’s newest bar. Situated in the heart of the pub-laden neighbourhood of Indiranagar, SOKA stands out with its unique blend of cocktails and culinary delights, all of which infuse local flavours with a contemporary twist.

SOKA interior.

SOKA interior. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Push open the door, you will find yourself instantly transported to an unconventional realm. The interiors are a fusion of earthy Art Deco, with diya-laden walls complemented by a monumental centrepiece by Goan artist Siddharth Kerkar. The 38-seat arrangement is a nod to the intimacy of the space, with furniture reminiscent of old-style European Jazz clubs.  

SOKA interior

SOKA interior | Photo Credit: Gokul Prasanth

From using Mysuru’s Yellaki bananas to fragrant Jasmine Flowers, every creation resonates with the rich flavours of Karnataka. The Mofo Don cocktail is a spicy concoction of pickled pineapples, cilantro, jalapeno and red cabbage that imparts a visually stunning red hue to the drink. “We get this cabbage from a local vendor in Russel Street who we believe is a Don, hence the name,” says bartender Avinash Kapoli, explaining the name.

SOKA is the brainchild of chef Sombir Choudhary (SO) and Avinash Kapoli (KA) the custodians behind the popular Jamming Goat cafe. They wanted to create a space through which patrons could time travel to Bengaluru’s iconic bars of the past. Some of the cocktails, hence, are tributes. Like the Black Cadillac, which features Old Monk, Bacardi Rum and clarified coke as an ode to a famous 90’s club on M.G. Road.

The Black Cadillac 

The Black Cadillac  | Photo Credit: Gokul Prasanth

Cheese Cherry Pineapple

Cheese Cherry Pineapple | Photo Credit: Gokul Prasanth

The rum-based Cheese Cherry Pineapple is a classic take on CCP at Bengaluru’s legendary Downtown Pub. The cocktail features a blend of Bacardi Carta Blanca, aged cheddar and cream cheese among other spirits.

Made in Heaven

Made in Heaven | Photo Credit: Gokul Prasanth

The undoubted star among SOKA cocktails, ‘Made in Heaven’ is a tribute to iconic pairings like Dravid and Kumble, and - of course - SOKA own partners Sombir and Avinash. This cocktail combines aged rum, coconut rum, frozen strawberries, coconut milk, coconut rum and pineapple.

For the food, chef Sombir offers thoughtfully crafted nanoplates that blend the contemporary charm of bar snacks with an Indian flair. The Chicken Gyoza (Japanese crispy dumplings) are served with malai coconut cream sauce instead of a traditional soy-based sauce.

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Chicken Yakitori gets an Indian twist with tamarind glaze defying the traditional teriyaki sauce. The Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crabs are served with crab rassa.

Crispy fried soft shell crab

Crispy fried soft shell crab | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

TheSpicy Smoked Kulcha paired with an array of pickle options like artichoke, chicken, mutton and prawn is a trip to the northern part of India. The Endemame Fenugreek Tart accompanied by the teekhi and meethi chutneys is a modern take chaat but fails to hit the multiple notes that a good chaat does.

Spicy smoked kulcha.

Spicy smoked kulcha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Edamame fenugreek tart.

Edamame fenugreek tart. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Just when we thought we had tasted everything from the menu, the steaming hot Soka Cup Noodleswith chilli and shezwan pepper sauce arrives. It feels like a warm hug in Bengaluru winter.

Soka Cup Noodles.

Soka Cup Noodles. | Photo Credit: Gokul Prasanth

We end the night on a sweet note with dessert Ooty Chocolate Mousse with raspberry coullis.

Ooty chocolate mousse.

Ooty chocolate mousse. | Photo Credit: Gokul Prasanth

SOKA
Hits: Made in Heaven (Cocktail), Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crabs
Misses: Endemame Fenugreek Tart
Pocket Pinch : INR 2800 for two
