Sip on SOKA’s nostalgia-induced cocktails in Bengaluru

December 25, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST

A whole lot of theatrics unfolded at SOKA, Bengaluru’s newest bar. Situated in the heart of the pub-laden neighbourhood of Indiranagar, SOKA stands out with its unique blend of cocktails and culinary delights, all of which infuse local flavours with a contemporary twist.

Push open the door, you will find yourself instantly transported to an unconventional realm. The interiors are a fusion of earthy Art Deco, with diya-laden walls complemented by a monumental centrepiece by Goan artist Siddharth Kerkar. The 38-seat arrangement is a nod to the intimacy of the space, with furniture reminiscent of old-style European Jazz clubs.

From using Mysuru’s Yellaki bananas to fragrant Jasmine Flowers, every creation resonates with the rich flavours of Karnataka. The Mofo Don cocktail is a spicy concoction of pickled pineapples, cilantro, jalapeno and red cabbage that imparts a visually stunning red hue to the drink. “We get this cabbage from a local vendor in Russel Street who we believe is a Don, hence the name,” says bartender Avinash Kapoli, explaining the name.

SOKA is the brainchild of chef Sombir Choudhary (SO) and Avinash Kapoli (KA) the custodians behind the popular Jamming Goat cafe. They wanted to create a space through which patrons could time travel to Bengaluru’s iconic bars of the past. Some of the cocktails, hence, are tributes. Like the Black Cadillac, which features Old Monk, Bacardi Rum and clarified coke as an ode to a famous 90’s club on M.G. Road.

The rum-based Cheese Cherry Pineapple is a classic take on CCP at Bengaluru’s legendary Downtown Pub. The cocktail features a blend of Bacardi Carta Blanca, aged cheddar and cream cheese among other spirits.

The undoubted star among SOKA cocktails, ‘Made in Heaven’ is a tribute to iconic pairings like Dravid and Kumble, and - of course - SOKA own partners Sombir and Avinash. This cocktail combines aged rum, coconut rum, frozen strawberries, coconut milk, coconut rum and pineapple.

For the food, chef Sombir offers thoughtfully crafted nanoplates that blend the contemporary charm of bar snacks with an Indian flair. The Chicken Gyoza (Japanese crispy dumplings) are served with malai coconut cream sauce instead of a traditional soy-based sauce.

The Chicken Yakitori gets an Indian twist with tamarind glaze defying the traditional teriyaki sauce. The Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crabs are served with crab rassa.

TheSpicy Smoked Kulcha paired with an array of pickle options like artichoke, chicken, mutton and prawn is a trip to the northern part of India. The Endemame Fenugreek Tart accompanied by the teekhi and meethi chutneys is a modern take chaat but fails to hit the multiple notes that a good chaat does.

Just when we thought we had tasted everything from the menu, the steaming hot Soka Cup Noodleswith chilli and shezwan pepper sauce arrives. It feels like a warm hug in Bengaluru winter.

We end the night on a sweet note with dessert Ooty Chocolate Mousse with raspberry coullis.

SOKA Hits: Made in Heaven (Cocktail), Crispy Fried Soft Shell Crabs Misses: Endemame Fenugreek Tart Pocket Pinch : INR 2800 for two