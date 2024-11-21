Finding just a good old dosa or an idli without any surprises springing out is tough. Chef Chalapathi seems to have heard the cries of ‘Just give me a dosa’ when he decided to launch a breakfast menu. His Jubillee Hills Simply South (the outlet at Film Nagar has shut and moved here) takes pride in presenting popular south Indian breakfast options such as the good old-fashioned dosa, piping hot pongal, simple upma with fried cashew and the ever-popular pesarattu.

Here, no dish oozes ghee nor are they garnished with cheese and paneer. Even when the menu says ‘ghee something’, do not expect to squeeze out ghee from it. The only masala inside the masala dosa is the good-old aloo curry.

As a dosa fan, I first asked for the ghee roast dosa. My breakfast pals went for rava dosa, upma, pesarattu, puri and idli. We had altogether ordered 60% of the menu.

The simplicity and the home feel in each of our orders made us happier and more content. The dosa with the sambar did not even need the chutneys.

Non-vegetarian accompaniments

As I took another glance at the menu I saw there was an option for accompaniment. Chicken and mutton curry for those who love their dosa and idli with a nice non-vegetarian curry. Pairing South Indian tiffins especially dosa and idli with a non-vegetarian gravy is fairly common. To give that a try, we had to repeat some of the dishes, like the dosa and puri, and a portion of chicken and mutton curry each. No words can describe the delight of the pairing. The gravies are prepared keeping breakfast in mind; so the spice quotient is kept low. Yet the gravies are flavourful and paired wonderfully, even with the simple idli.

After letting the food settle and discussing the joys of a south Indian breakfast, Chef Chapalathi insisted that we have the filter coffee. So we did. Chef Chalapathi says, “I was resisting a breakfast menu for a long time but when I had enough of requests from my patrons, I decided to give it a shot.”

You can also choose to enjoy your coffee on the swing right at the entrance or on the beautiful courtyard setting of the restaurant.

What an idea chef!

Simply South’s a new address is Jubilee Hills, Plot No. 131, Rd Number 2, ICRISAT Colony