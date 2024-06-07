All aboard the ship of pirates as it prepares to take voyagers through a night of smoky Middle Eastern cuisine, flavourful cocktails and enthralling music. Pull up a chair at the captain’s table as you enjoy pirate-themed cocktails and culinary delights specially crafted by Pirates Bar and Kitchen.

“Travelling by sea is an indescribable experience that everyone should go through at least once,” says Stephen Joseph, the managing director of Pirates, whose love for sea and ships manifested into this pirates-themed resto-bar.

The restaurant’s theme is an experience to savour. The ambiance is amassed by customised pieces picked up from the ports of Kerala. The wavering sails, iron anchor, kayar and nets, and pirate flags with skulls make your night feel straight out of the movies. “We wanted our customers to experience being serviced on a real ship deck,” says Stephen.

Complementing the ambience, the cocktails on the drink menu are as adventurous as the seafaring pirates. The customers’ favourite, Black Pearl, is a whiskey-based cocktail with contrasting flavours of pineapple and hazelnut blended to a well-balanced smoothness. The bartender’s choice is a creamy concoction of white rum, strawberries, and cashews.

All these drinks are prepared by their bartenders skilled in mixology, who also specialise in beer cocktails infused with flavours such as peach, strawberry and pineapple. Mocktails like the Cucumber Temple and Lychee Swim are a refreshing mix of must-try classic flavours for non-alcoholic options.

The drinks are energetic, so is the regional DJ night. Every night of the week is special at Pirates, and we get to enjoy their regional night that takes place every Friday. This night specialises in playing songs in at least 10 regional languages. As we sit there, the evening with old soulful Hindi songs turns into a night of thumping Malayalam and Punjabi dance numbers.

As the night moves on, more people trickle into the place, charging up the mood. “The pubs and clubs scene in Coimbatore is blooming. People want such places to have fun,” says Nithin Joseph, the manager. With the increasing crowds, the resto-bar transforms into a club with beaming laser displays and electric vibes.

This mood is accompanied by food prepared with delectable twists. “I have worked in Dubai as a chef for the royal family,” says their head chef Sabarinathan Ramachandran who specialises in Moroccan, Egyptian and various Middle Eastern cuisines, while serving a sizzler with smoked chicken: fragrant Basmati rice accompanied with creamy hot mashed potatoes that is a delight to the taste buds. The Reshmi chicken kebab, enveloped in a sauce of egg whites, is a unique fusion. The tandoori chicken and prawn skewers are a medley of Indian spices.

Their menu also offers continental options. Some of them are the butterfly prawns and chicken nuggets served with their signature tartar. The chef’s choice is parmesan chicken wings. In vegetarian options, their paneer croquettes with cheesy dip are a crispy treat.

The voyage comes to a sweet end with a popular Egyptian milk dessert, Om Ali. A bowl of crispy bread pudding drenched in condensed milk and topped with crunchy nuts, this dessert enriches the food experience.

As one sits on the deck of the Pirates’ ship, it transports voyagers to the high seas. The music and the food immerse us in a unique clubbing experience.

At Pudur, Mariamman Koil Street, Peelamedu. Contact 9087155517.