Urban Bar-B-Que in Coimbatore offers buffet-only dining with seasonal and festival themes

At Urban Bar-B-Que inside Jenney’s Residency, we were greeted by an eerie yet playful spectacle for Halloween. Shadows flickered under dimmed lights as faux cobwebs, plastic skulls, and costumed staff set the stage for a spooky lunch. The entrance — a passage lined in pumpkin orange and black streamers — featured a cheeky “If the broom fits, fly it” sign, inviting diners to indulge in the Halloween spirit. Servers wandered the room in “ghoulish” face paint, their blood-streaked makeup more amusing than scary, adding a dose of whimsy to the afternoon. Even the menu was hauntingly renamed, with dishes like Black Soul and Sea Ghost making their way to the table. The dining experience was as much about ambience as the food.

Urban Bar-B-Que’s core draw lies in its buffet-only format with an ever-changing menu, where grills are a constant, and soups, mains, and desserts rotate daily. On festivals, the buffet and the decor take on a themed twist.

On this occasion, the restaurant’s everyday elegance took on a darker hue, its plush wooden chairs and crisp white cutlery set against a shadowy, theatrically decorated backdrop. Devil’s Delight, a refreshing blend of 7Up and crushed strawberry, served as the welcome drink, a bubbly, slightly tangy concoction that was both festive and unexpectedly addictive.

The Halloween-themed starters kept up the ghostly gimmick. Spooky Creature Chicken, a rosemary-scented chicken grill, was coated in a rich white sauce with cashews and cheese, tempered by a hint of Kashmiri chilli. Black Magic Corn, a simple yet unexpectedly satisfying dish of spiced corn, had a street-food appeal that even upstaged the fancier grills — a fact confirmed by restaurateur Chantel Vincent, who noted that “it’s one of our most popular dishes.”

Other starters included Zombie Prawns, seasoned with coconut and curry leaves, and Goblin Hunting Fish, a soft fish fillet with an Indian-spiced marinade of yoghurt, coriander, and cashews.

The main course leaned on heartier fare, with Black Soul — a subtly spiced mutton biryani — as the standout. Tender mutton pieces were fragrant without overwhelming the palate. The Sathans, a robust chicken curry, paired well with rice. The Bats’ Wings brought a spicy Asian twist, cooked in a sticky dark soy sauce, while Sea Ghost, a mild fish curry, offered a light coconut base and finished off the main course on a gentler note.

Chantel’s concept for the buffet format reflects her aim to make the restaurant accessible and affordable. “I wanted to make Jenney’s Residency more accessible to a broader audience. So, we introduced a budget-friendly buffet system,” she says. Priced between ₹750 and ₹1200, the four-year-old setup has proven successful, according to her.

Desserts were every bit as inventive as the starters, with the Charcoal Jalebi, dipped in brown sugar syrup and served with a dollop of creamy rabdi, stealing the show. It felt both mischievous and nostalgic, its familiar flavours dressed up for the Halloween theme. Pumpkin Cheesecake, Mummies Carrot Cake, and Scoopy Fudge Cake rounded out the sweets, while additional desserts beckoned from across the buffet table — a tempting selection we had to reluctantly pass on.

For Chantel, these seasonal festivities are about much more than food. “Every month, we come up with new events. Next, we’re doing a Thanksgiving-themed buffet. Throughout the year, we have at least 12 to 15 festivals,” she explains.

Menu decisions are guided by seasonality and local availability, with the chef incorporating trends and longtime favourites like biryani, which Chantel says is non-negotiable. “The chef decides the menu based on seasonal vegetables and current trends. Since we’ve been doing this for some time, we know what our audience likes.” This connection with patrons has helped Urban Bar-B-Que evolve, Chantel notes, through trial and error. “It was very challenging initially, but now it’s become much easier for us. We’ve grown a huge database, and most customers are regular now.”

The buffet-only setup, with its range of themes, has developed a devoted following. Festival seasons like Christmas are particularly busy, with diners drawn to the flavours and the experience. “Our patrons bring their kids to see the decorations. It’s like they feel it’s Christmas already,” adds Chantel.