Playboy’s first Bunny Bar opens in Bengaluru with tomato halwa and Martinis

“Follow the rabbit” reads an enigmatic neon sign as I walk into the latest entrant in Koramangala’s nightlife circuit, Bunny Bar. Licensed under Playboy Hospitality, a brand which is known for its nightclubs the world over, this is a gastropub-style offering with a strong focus on the food and cocktails. This is the first Bunny Bar in India, as well as the world.

Located on Koramangala’s already busy 80 feet road, the bar has popular and well established brands right next door. So are they going to stand out among the crowd? .

The biggest draw for Bunny Bar is the brand name. The first Playboy Club was opened in Chicago in 1960 under the media and lifestyle company founded by Hugh Hefner and the iconic bowtie wearing bunny is now one of the most recognisable logos in the world. In the Koramangala outlet, managed by Jay Jay & Kwality Restaurants, one can spot the bunny motif on every floor.

The bar is spread over four floors and 14,000 square feet. It offers both indoor as well as an open rooftop seating area which overlooks the bustling street. Mid-century modern furniture set between bursts of greenery make the place feel elegant, yet welcoming.

We are welcomed with house special Kerala spiced plantain chips: Long slices of plantains dusted with a spicy masala, and served with a salsa and sour cream. I do not need to tell you just how moreish plantain chips can be. The seaweed chips are innovative, featuring deep fried nori sheets topped with a fresh mango salsa. The textures in this are a winner.

When it comes to cocktails, there is plenty to choose from, both classics and signature creations. The Bunny Twists section pays homage to bartenders who have created famous cocktails. For instance, British barman Dick Bradsell invented the Espresso Martini in the late 1980s at Fred’s Club in London. At Bunny Bar you can order the Unespresso Martini, the classic with a twist of ginger vanilla. They also offer a selection of beer on tap, from brands such as Geist and Toit.

I opt for one of their signatures, a drink called Rhapsody. Made with gin and mint, and topped with a frothy mint foam, the drink is light and refreshing. Even though the flavours were balanced, the foamy texture didn’t quite hit the right spot. If you also like Bloody Marys for their spice, the one here is a must try. Called the Tomarilo Mary, it uses Tequila, king chilly, celery oil and the tomatillo fruit, also known as Naga Tree Tomato to create an addictively punchy drink.

For appetisers, expect Italian, Asian and kebabs with a healthy dose of South Indian options. The Andhra Chili Chicken Taco uses the traditional Andhra dish and served atop a coin parotta inspired tacos. Also try the deep fried Arancini-esque bites, made of creamy risotto and earthy porcini mushrooms.

If you like mushrooms, the Al-Fungo pizza is a must-try. The Neapolitan-style crust is topped with a béchamel sauce and a variety of mushrooms such as shiitake, wood ear mushrooms and the coral-like white fungi mushroom.

The menu also has many north Indian classics, Asian bowls and burgers on offer. A special mention needs to be made of their dal Burrata. Black dal is cooked for 24 hours and instead of cream, it is topped with a ball of fresh burrata. Although with their cocktail selections, I would recommend something from the quick bites rather than a heavy meal.

Chef Narendra Chauhan has another trick up his sleeve for us when it is time for dessert, a tomato halwa. Don’t be fooled by this deceptive dessert that looks like a carrot halwa, but is actually made from fresh and skinned tomatoes. The halwa is sweet and rich, and has no notes of the vegetable (or fruit, whichever side of the debate you stand on) coming through. It is topped with a kulfi and rabri, which bring the dish together.

The brand also has plans to open up a Bunny Bar Garden Cafe on the ground floor, which will serve all-day breakfast. It is likely that the popular Playboy stamp and creative menu will make the Bunny Bar stand out despite the fierce competition in Koramangala.

Cost for two ₹ 1,000. At Koramangala. For more details, call 9900118792