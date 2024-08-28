GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Park Hyatt Chennai unveils Park Brassiere with a buffet, and simple, familiar flavours

Published - August 28, 2024 04:14 pm IST

Sangita Rajan
 Park Brassiere

 Park Brassiere | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After a year’s hiatus, the space which used to be called The Dining Room in Park Hyatt, has been transformed. There is now a a buffet and à la carte dining space, reimagined as the Park Brassiere, which mainly caters to the guests staying in the hotel. The new eatery, which serves classics that can be seen on every menu, attempts to show how simple, straightforward flavours can stand out.

The space opens up into a brightly lit buffet section and a live cooking station (which serves made-to-order omelettes and dosas for breakfast, and breads for dinner). As we walk further in, there is a dimly-lit veranda area adjacent to their Singaporean restaurant Mr. Ong. 

“For breakfast and lunch, Park Brassiere borrows the outdoor seating space from Mr. Ong and the veranda area is extended,” says Pragit Parameswaran, Marketing Communications Manager at Park Hyatt, Chennai. The main event is the elevated dining area with cozy lights and sofa seating.    

Lasagna

Lasagna | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We start with a small mezze platter of beetroot hummus and baba ghanoush served with garlic bread, crackers, and olives. The flavours are familiar and simple enough to be just something you munch on until your food arrives.

The tofu ramen noodle soup with a miso broth and mushrooms falls flat with the lack of seasoning. A scrunch or two of salt and pepper helps. For the salad course, Executive Chef, Balaji Natarajan, serves up his pear and arugula salad. The grilled pear, paired with fresh fennel, candied walnuts and arugula, dressed with balsamic reduction is a symphony of tastes and textures. 

The sofiyani paneer tikka, accompanied by the familiar mint chutney, delivers on taste but does not quite stand out. The lasagna offers the expected combination of tomato sauce, vegetables, and cheese, with all the classic flavours in place. However, serving it straight out of the oven would have brought those flavours to life, instead of being served closer to room temperature. It is also available in a lamb ragù option, which is braised for four hours.

Nalli rogan josh

Nalli rogan josh | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the main course, try the kimchi fried rice, which is quite flavourful. Filled with pickled vegetables and mushrooms, it is the high point of the meal and makes for a great late night binge when you are on a staycation. If you are in the mood for some Indian mains, try the paneer hara pyaaz or the nalli rogan josh with a flaky laccha paratha and some onions and lemon on the side.  For meat lovers, a juicy Greek lamb burger with tzatziki, a new addition to the menu, has been flying off the shelves according to Chef Balaji. 

The most exciting addition to Park Brassiere’s kitchen is the in-house hydroponic garden setup where they grow delicate herbs, exotic vegetables and anything which is difficult to find in the market. “We started growing pandan leaves mostly for our Singaporean restaurant Mr Ong, but we use them in drinks and dishes at Park Brassiere too. It grows in abundance now,” he says, showing around the new garden setup, which is experimental for the time being. Saplings labelled ‘basil’ ‘romaine lettuce’ ‘Thai chilli’ ‘sweet potato’ ‘okra’ ‘radish’ and more are planted all over the garden and the climate controlled setup gets harvested every week. “The harvest inspires us to keep cooking and experimenting with new flavour combinations,” he says. 

Interiors

Interiors | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The meal ends with a sweet vanilla bean panacotta which is served with a wild berry compote. The sweet and sour combination is another classic which rounds up the meal made of simple straightforward flavours, perfect for anyone who wants to play safe and go with familiar flavours. 

Park Brassiere is located in Park Hyatt, near Raj Bhavan, Little Mount. A meal for two costs ₹4,000. For reservations, call 8939871128.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.